Man shot, killed after charged at police with box cutter in Queens: NYPD

The Brief A man armed with a box cutter was shot and killed by an NYPD officer after charging at police, officials say. This unfolded as police responded to a domestic call in Far Rockaway, Queens. The entire altercation was captured on body camera, and an investigation is ongoing.



An NYPD officer shot and killed a man with a box cutter as he charged at police, officials said during a press conference early Sunday morning.

Timeline:

Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said that around 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call placed about a fight between a man and his 29-year-old son.

Rivera said the 29-year-old's parents escorted officers into their Far Rockaway apartment building, where they found the son in a hallway with a box cutter in his hand.

The father and son then engaged in a physical altercation before the father retreated behind officers.

Police gave the 29-year-old man multiple commands to drop his weapon, Rivera said.

That's when the man charged at officers with the box cutter in hand. One officer discharged her Taser while another fired her gun, striking the 29-year-old. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

The entire incident was recorded on body camera, according to Rivera.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the 29-year-old man who was shot and killed.

An investigation is ongoing.