NYC's Dept. of Sanitation issues snow alert for this weekend

Snow alert

What we know:

The Department of Sanitation issued the alert from 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 into 2 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Precipitation will start as early as 9 p.m. tomorrow night and continue well into Sunday, with the heaviest snow likely to fall in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The department encourages New Yorkers to stay off the roads for the time periods mentioned above.

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. tomorrow through 1 p.m. on Sunday for portions of New York City, Long Island and New Jersey.

This will likely be the first measurable snowfall of the season for New York City. Parts of New York City, Long Island and New Jersey could see up to 4 inches of snow.

FOX 5 NY's meteorologist Mike Woods says a storm system arriving late Saturday will deliver widespread light accumulation, with enough snow to sweep — and in a few spots — shovel.

Timeline:

Light snow showers are expected to develop late Saturday night, with steadier snow pushing in overnight.

The system will taper off by Sunday morning, though slick spots on sidewalks and roads are likely early in the day.

Winds won’t be as strong as earlier in the week, but it will feel frigid.

Even light snow could lead to tricky travel late Saturday and early Sunday.

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures remaining cold. Highs reach the low to mid-30s, but breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the 20s through the afternoon. It stays dry as cold air settles in ahead of the weekend storm.

Saturday: Clouds increase through the day. Temperatures hover in the low to mid-30s, setting the stage for snow to develop late at night. Most of the daylight hours stay dry, but conditions turn colder and more overcast by evening.

Saturday night into Sunday: Snow begins late Saturday night as a storm system moves in from the west. Light to moderate snowfall continues overnight, with 2-4 inches expected across parts of New York and New Jersey. Slick roads are likely early Sunday.

Sunday morning: Snow tapers off by daybreak or shortly after. Clouds linger with highs in the mid-30s. While the storm clears, untreated roads and sidewalks may stay icy through the morning.

Sunday afternoon: Skies gradually brighten, but temperatures remain chilly. Expect a quiet, cold finish to the weekend once the early snow clears out.

What is the Polar Vortex?

The backstory:

The Polar Vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air – there's one near each of the Earth's poles.

A weakening of the Polar Vortex is expected the weekend of Dec. 13, 2025. (FOX Weather)

When the Polar Vortex weakens, as experts predict it could this weekend, that cold air comes farther south.

FOX forecasters say that the amount of snow we get will be dependent on two things, the amount of cold air coming south from the Polar Vortex and moisture in the atmosphere coming from the south. If they combine, experts say a low pressure system could form over the Northeast, meaning the chance for "significant" snow this weekend in the New York area.

Woods says this won’t be a major storm, but it will be the first time New Yorkers may actually need a shovel this winter.