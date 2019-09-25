28 wild horses killed in Hurricane Dorian 'mini tsunami' off North Carolina coast
A Hurricane Dorian "mini" tsunami dragged 28 wild horses in North Carolina's Outer Banks to their deaths earlier this month, according to reports.
Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo: 3 tropical systems are churning in the Atlantic
Tropical storms Jerry and Lorenzo and tropical depression Karen are all churning over different parts of the Atlantic Ocean.
Imelda leaves 4 dead in Texas, others stranded and trapped
Emergency crews in the Houston area took advantage of receding floodwaters Friday to begin to assess the damage from one of the wettest tropical cyclones in U.S. history, a storm that led to the deaths of four men and displaced hundreds of people from their homes.
More than 1,000 rescues, evacuations as Imelda soaks Texas
The slow-churning remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda dangerously flooded parts of Texas and Louisiana on Thursday, scrambling rescue crews and volunteers with boats to reach scores of stranded drivers and families trapped in their homes during a relentless downpour that drew comparisons to Hurricane Harvey two years ago.
‘They are forming like roaches': 6 storms over Atlantic, Pacific regions tie a modern record
There were six active storm systems in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific regions earlier this week, tying a record for the number of combined storms in both areas, according to the National Hurricane Center.
'It's bad': Hundreds rescued as Imelda floods homes and roads in Texas
Rain from Tropical Depression Imelda deluged parts of Texas and Louisiana on Thursday, prompting hundreds of water rescues, a hospital evacuation and road closures in areas east of Houston that were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey two years ago.
Hospital evacuated, homes and businesses flooded in Winnie
Riceland Hospital has been evacuated in Winnie, where "significant flooding" has been reported, according to Chambers County Emergency Management.
