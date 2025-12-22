Snow possible Tuesday morning in NYC; Christmas forecast remains uncertain

The Brief Forecasters say there is still uncertainty about whether snow will fall in New York around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A developing storm system could bring a mix of snow and rain to parts of the Northeast, keeping a white Christmas possible. The National Weather Service says light snow is expected late tonight into Tuesday, especially in interior areas.



As New Yorkers look ahead to Christmas week, forecasters say the chance for snow is still very much in play, but the details remain unclear for the time being.

Snow the week of Christmas?

What we know:

According to FOX Weather, the Northeast is one of the regions being "checked twice" because longer-range forecast models have not yet come into full agreement.

At this point, forecasters say a storm system could ride along the northern edge of a high-pressure ridge over the central U.S. and move into the Great Lakes and Northeast by Christmas Day or shortly afterward. If that system develops as some models suggest, it could bring a mix of snow and rain to New York and surrounding areas.

Temperatures shown in the current Christmas Day outlook suggest colder air to the north and milder air farther south, which could make precipitation type highly dependent on location and timing.

Snow tomorrow NYC: Short-term chances

In the near term, the National Weather Service in New York says a little snow is expected late tonight into Tuesday.

How much snow are we getting tomorrow?

Forecasters note the highest snow amounts are likely across interior areas, where the changeover from snow to rain is expected to be delayed the longest.

Coastal and lower-elevation locations are more likely to see rain or a brief mix.

What's next:

Forecasters say confidence should improve as Christmas approaches and forecast models begin to align. Until then, the FOX Forecast Center says the possibility of a white Christmas in New York remains on the table, especially for inland and higher-elevation communities.

