School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Tuesday, Dec. 23

Published  December 22, 2025 8:06pm EST
NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Tuesday, Dec. 23 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

List of school closings and delays

New York

  • Haverstraw-Stony Point School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Liberty Central School District: Closed
  • Newburgh City School District: Closed

New Jersey

  • Hardyston Township Elementary School: Closed

Connecticut

None, currently.

