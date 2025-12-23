Sleet, snow fall ahead of Christmas; NYC weather this week

The Brief Just days before Christmas, snow fell across parts of the Tri-State area, leading many to wonder whether a white Christmas is in store. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of northern New Jersey and New York, and Connecticut. Up to 1 to 2 inches of snow was expected in parts of New York, including Westchester County and Fairfield County, with a few isolated spots possibly seeing up to 3 inches, according to the NWS.



Just days before Christmas, snow and sleet fell across parts of the New York City area, leading many to wonder whether a white Christmas is in store.

Snow began falling across parts of the Tri-State on Tuesday morning, prompting some schools to close or delay classes.

This graphic shows the potential snow totals for various areas throughout parts of the Northeast on Wednesday. (FOX Weather)

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of northern New Jersey and New York, and Connecticut.

Sleet vs snow

Freezing rain and sleet both begin as snowflakes that melt into raindrops after passing through a layer of warm air. If the air near the ground is cold again, the raindrop can refreeze. When the cold air is deep enough, the drop freezes into small ice pellets known as sleet.

How much snow are we getting today?

Up to 1 to 2 inches of snow was expected in parts of New York, including Westchester County and Fairfield County, with a few isolated spots possibly seeing up to 3 inches, according to the NWS.

Snow, possibly mixing with rain after 3pm, then gradually ending. (NWS)

Snow was forecast to fall before 1 p.m. Tuesday, with periods of snow possibly mixing with rain as temperatures climb into the upper 30s. Forecasters say the milder air will limit how much snow sticks, especially on major roadways.

"Grassy surfaces and rooftops will get it first," FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods said. "The roads less traveled could get slick, but the main roads probably won’t be in such bad shape."

Woods said snow was expected to cover much of the region, particularly northern New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley and parts of western Long Island. However, the advisory excludes much of the immediate metro area, where warmer temperatures are expected to keep conditions mainly wet.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: A person walks across 7th Avenue in front of Times Square during a snowfall on December 14, 2025, in New York City.

Temperatures early Tuesday hovered around 38 degrees in Central Park and Newark, while colder readings in northern and higher-elevation areas increased the chance for snow to accumulate.

Any lingering precipitation was expected to taper off Tuesday night, with skies gradually clearing and temperatures dropping to around freezing.

Looking ahead, Wednesday is expected to be sunny but windy, with wind chills in the mid-20s. Clouds will increase Wednesday night ahead of Christmas Day.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: People are seen enjoying the snow in Central Park on December 14, 2025 in New York City. Snow fell across the region Saturday night into Sunday morning, with as much as five inches accumulating in some locations.

Christmas Day itself is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and no snow expected, according to the NWS — dashing hopes for a widespread white Christmas across the region.

What's next:

Chances for snow return later in the week, with a 40 percent chance of snow Friday afternoon and higher chances Friday night. Additional chances for snow linger into Saturday before rain becomes more likely Sunday.

Forecasters urge drivers, especially in northern areas, to take it slow during Tuesday’s morning commute, noting that slick spots are most likely in colder, less-traveled areas.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: People walk across 7th Avenue in front of Times Square during a snowfall on December 14, 2025, in New York City.

Tuesday:

Snow before 1 p.m., then snow likely, possibly mixing with rain. High near 39. South winds 3 to 8 mph. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday night:

A 30% chance of rain before 7 p.m., then clearing overnight. Low around 31. Winds shifting northwest with gusts up to 26 mph.

Wednesday:

Sunny but windy. High near 40, with wind chills between 25 and 30. Northwest winds 10 to 16 mph, gusting up to 34 mph.

Wednesday night:

Increasing clouds. Low around 22. Winds becoming calm.

Christmas Day:

Mostly cloudy and dry. High near 40. Light winds becoming west at 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday night:

Mostly cloudy. Low around 18.

Friday:

Cloudy with a 40% chance of snow after 1 p.m. High near 28.

Friday night:

Snow likely. Low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of snow. High near 32.

Saturday night:

Cloudy with a 40% chance of snow. Low around 27.

Sunday:

Rain likely. Cloudy with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday night:

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 50%.