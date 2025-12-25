NYC snow storm: Winter storm warnings issued, 6+ inches of snow possible

The Brief A winter storm could bring as much as eight inches of snow to the New York City area this weekend. Winter storm watches have been issued for all of New York City and Long Island, and most of northern New Jersey and Southern Connecticut. Experts are warning against traveling between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning because of hazardous conditions.



We may not have had a white Christmas this year, but the weekend after will surely make up for it. Experts are predicting a winter storm starting Friday could dump as much as 10 inches of snow on the New York Metro Area.

Winter storm warnings

What we know:

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for much of the area, starting Friday afternoon. The warning will be in effect from 4 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday in parts of southern Connecticut, northern New Jersey and southeast New York.

How much snow will fall?

By the numbers:

The NWS predicts, on average, between four and eight inches of snow.

Snow totals are expected to reach 7+ inches in northeastern New Jersey and NYC, with those expected totals going down the further east you get. Around five inches are expected in most of southern Connecticut and eastern Long Island.

Projected snow totals for the New York Metropolitan Area between Friday, Dec. 26, 2025 and Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (Credit: National Weather Service)

But, there's a huge range of possibilities, according to the NWS. On the low end, much of the area could see just a half inch to one inch of snow. In a worst-case scenario, however, New York City and the surrounding counties could see between eight and 10 inches of snow.

Dangerous travel weekend

Why you should care:

Many people are expected to travel on Friday, according to AAA, but the NWS is advising against traveling between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon unless absolutely necessary.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the NWS said. "Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions."