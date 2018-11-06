Cuomo pushing for NY, NJ, Conn. to have same marijuana policies
On a radio program on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it makes sense for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to have a uniform policy regulating recreational marijuana for adults to avoid users driving from state to state to get the best deal.
Squirrels tied together in bizarre act of animal abuse
A Connecticut animal hospital says they're treating four baby squirrels found tied together by their tails in a bizarre act of animal abuse.
Sandy Hook Promise releases chilling back-to school PSA to bring awareness to 'horrific new normal'
Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit aimed at preventing shootings and other harmful acts of violence in schools, released a chilling new PSA on Wednesday that depicts students in a cheery, familiar way showing off their new backpacks, jackets and binders — before taking a dark and sobering turn.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy amid thousands of opioid lawsuits
Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy in the first step in a complex, multibillion-dollar plan by the maker of OxyContin to settle thousands of lawsuits brought against it by state and local governments over the nation's deadly opioid disaster.
Connecticut residents urged to limit outdoor activity over virus fears
Connecticut health officials are urging residents to minimize outdoor activities in the evening to avoid mosquitoes carrying eastern equine encephalitis.
Health officials warn of fox attack in Connecticut
Public health officials are warning of a fox attack in a coastal Connecticut community.
White shark in Long Island Sound
A tagged great white shark was tracked in the Long Island Sound near Greenwich, Connecticut.
Ballot Questions in NYC, NJ, CT
You're not just voting for candidates. There are ballot questions, too.
Michael Skakel granted new trial
The Connecticut Supreme Court has vacated Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction and ordered a new trial in connection with a 1975 killing in wealthy Greenwich. Skakel is a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy's widow, Ethel Kennedy. He was convicted of murder in 2002 in the bludgeoning death of Martha Moxley in their wealthy Greenwich neighborhood in 1975 when they were teenagers.
Miss Teen USA from NY, NJ, CT
Miss New York Teen USA Isabella Griffith, Miss New Jersey Teen USA Briahna Reinstein, and Miss Connecticut USA Lana Coffey.
Grace Farms
Grace Farms in New Canaan, CT is home to a nature preserve with more than 40 species of birds on 80 acres.