Cuomo pushing for NY, NJ, Conn. to have same marijuana policies

Cuomo pushing for NY, NJ, Conn. to have same marijuana policies

On a radio program on Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it makes sense for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to have a uniform policy regulating recreational marijuana for adults to avoid users driving from state to state to get the best deal. 

Michael Skakel granted new trial
video

Michael Skakel granted new trial

The Connecticut Supreme Court has vacated Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction and ordered a new trial in connection with a 1975 killing in wealthy Greenwich. Skakel is a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy's widow, Ethel Kennedy. He was convicted of murder in 2002 in the bludgeoning death of Martha Moxley in their wealthy Greenwich neighborhood in 1975 when they were teenagers.

Grace Farms
video

Grace Farms

Grace Farms in New Canaan, CT is home to a nature preserve with more than 40 species of birds on 80 acres.