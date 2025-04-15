Connecticut man held captive for 20 years speaks publicly for first time

A Connecticut man who told authorities he was held captive for two decades is speaking out for the first time, thanking those who helped rescue and care for him — and announcing he is reclaiming his identity. The 32-year-old, who says he endured years of abuse and neglect, now goes by "S" and is asking for accountability as investigations continue.

What we know:

According to a statement released Tuesday by the nonprofit group Survivors Say, the man said he was locked in a small room in a Waterbury home by his father and stepmother from the age of 11 until February of this year, when he set fire to the house in what he called a desperate bid for freedom.

"I am a survivor of more than 20 years of captivity and domestic abuse," he said in the statement. "I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31 when I purposely set the fire that helped set me free."

He was rescued from the fire on February 17 by firefighters and taken to a hospital. He weighed just 69 pounds and was found to be extremely malnourished, with numerous untreated medical and dental issues. He has since been moved to another care center.

The backstory:

The man told police that he was kept in a small room with no heat or air conditioning, allowed out only to do chores, and consistently denied adequate food. He reported receiving no medical or dental care during his confinement and said he had not attended school since being withdrawn from the Waterbury public school system in 2004.

According to an arrest warrant, the man’s stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, allegedly threatened him with even less food if he revealed the abuse. He said he was told to lie when investigators from the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) visited the home years ago.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Waterbury Police Department.

His father, who is now deceased, and Sullivan reportedly removed him from school after officials raised concerns with DCF. Police and DCF visited the home at the time but reported no concerns.

Sullivan has been charged with kidnapping, felony assault, cruelty to persons, and other crimes. She has pleaded not guilty. Her attorney and Sullivan have denied that she confined the man, claiming he was free to move around the house.

According to court documents, Sullivan told police the man had unrestricted access to the house. Authorities continue to investigate how the case was overlooked for so long despite prior visits by officials.

What they're saying:

In his statement, "S" thanked the medical professionals who have helped in his recovery, including those who organized what he called his first-ever birthday party.

"Please call me ‘S,’" the statement read. "This is not the name given to me by my parents when I was born. I am choosing a new name for myself, and I will use that name as I reclaim control over my life and my future."

He added: "I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told."

"S" also thanked Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury, which supports victims of domestic abuse. The organization launched a GoFundMe campaign that has raised nearly $270,000 to assist with his medical care, therapy, living expenses, and legal costs.

What's next:

The man is calling for full cooperation from all involved and has asked the public and media to respect his privacy as investigations continue.

"I ask everyone involved in my story to fully cooperate with the authorities who are helping me seek justice for these crimes," he said. "This isn’t just a story. It’s my life."