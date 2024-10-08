How to register to vote in CT: Deadlines, polling locations, guide

There are less than 30 days until the 2024 presidential election. Connecticut residents still have time to register to vote, but key deadlines are approaching quickly.

Here's everything to know about voting in Connecticut including absentee ballots, what to bring, and deadlines.

How to register to vote in CT

You can register to vote online, in person or by mail in Connecticut. You can also register to vote same-day.

Am I registered to vote?

To ensure you’re eligible to vote in upcoming elections, visit the state's online voter registration portal. Make sure to complete your registration by the deadline to avoid any issues.

How to vote early in CT

Anyone can vote early in Connecticut during the early voting period from Oct. 21-31.

If you're not registered but want to vote on Election Day, you can register in person at your designated Election Day Registration site.

See detailed instructions here.

Connecticut allows eligible voters to request a mail ballot. Check to see if you're eligible to vote by mail on here.

How do I get my ballot?

Request your mail-in ballot by using this application here.

How do I return my ballot?

You can return your ballot by mail or in person. If you return your ballot in person, it must be received by the day before the election. You can also return your ballot to a dropbox. Find a ballot drop box near you..

Connecticut residents may be asked to show ID to vote.

Acceptable forms include:

Social Security card

any pre-printed form of ID that shows your name and address, name and signature, or name and photograph

If you are a first-time voter, you will need to show proof of residence as well.

In-person (early voting): Oct 21 – Nov 3

In-person (Election Day): Nov 5

Online: Oct 18 at 11:59 p.m.

By mail (postmarked by): Oct 18

Absentee Ballot Deadlines:

Request ballot (received by): Nov 4

Return by mail (received by): Nov 5 by 8:00 p.m. EST

Return in person: Nov 4

Voting Deadlines:

Early voting: Oct 21 – Nov 3

In-person: Nov 5

Click here to find your nearest polling location.