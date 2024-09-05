Slice of Controversy: New Jersey, Connecticut Governors square off over 'Pizza Capital' claim

article

A social media brouhaha has broken out between the Governors of New Jersey and Connecticut after the Nutmeg State unveiled new highway signs on I-95 and I-84 naming itself the "Home of the Pizza Capital of the United States."

The sign is one of several new ones that hail the state's achievements, including ones calling Connecticut "Home of the Basketball Capital of the World," "Home of the Submarine Capital of the World," and telling people to "Stop for a bite in the Foodie Capital of New England."

"These updated signs reflect our state pride, showcasing some of the best of what we do in Connecticut. They're a fun way to greet visitors entering our state," Lamont said in a post on X.

The pizza signs, which will greet drivers entering Connecticut from New York drew a reaction from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who posted on X "You're not even the pizza capital of the tri-state area."

Murphy doubled down on Thursday, posting a video for National Cheese Pizza Day.

"Now you might have noticed that there's some confusion about where the country's and the world's best pizza is," Murphy said. "These guys in Connecticut claim something which is… I don't get at all. We all know it's in Jersey."

Murphy went on to poke fun at people from Connecticut for eating their pizza with a knife and fork, rather than eating it with their hands.

In February, Lamont declared New Haven, Connecticut the Pizza Capital of the United States, drawing ire from some of his tri-state neighbors.

So far, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has not weighed in on where she feels New York ranks in the ongoing battle over who has the nation's best pizza.