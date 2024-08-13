CT primary election results 2024
Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Connecticut as candidates await results for the 2024 primary election. Scroll down to find real-time election results.
JUMP TO: U.S. Senate primary results | U.S. House primary results | CT Senate primary results | CT House primary results
In the U.S. Senate primary, Gerry Smith, the top elected official in the town of Beacon Falls, faces Matt Corey, a restaurant operator from Glastonbury. Both say they believe longtime Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy can be beaten but acknowledge that it will be a challenge.
U.S. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (left) and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (right)
In the Republican primary to pick a challenger to Rep Jim Himes in the 4th Congressional District, Bob MacGuffie, a financial executive who was a leader in the state's tea party movement, is running against Dr. Michael Goldstein, who lost in a primary in the same district two years ago.
The state's marquee congressional race, however, is already set: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, who is seeking a fourth term, will face a rematch with Republican George Logan, a former state senator. Logan lost to Hayes in 2022 by about 2,000 votes, from a quarter of a million cast.
Here are the results for the U.S. Congress GOP primaries in Connecticut as well as the state-level primary election results for Connecticut's Senate and House:
U.S. Senate GOP primary election results (CT)
U.S. House of Representatives GOP primary election results (CT)
CT Senate primary election results
Republican primary election results
Democratic primary election results
CT House primary election results
Republican primary election results
Democratic primary election results
The Associated Press contributed to this report.