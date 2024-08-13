CT primary election results 2024

article

Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Connecticut as candidates await results for the 2024 primary election. Scroll down to find real-time election results.

In the U.S. Senate primary, Gerry Smith, the top elected official in the town of Beacon Falls, faces Matt Corey, a restaurant operator from Glastonbury. Both say they believe longtime Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy can be beaten but acknowledge that it will be a challenge.

U.S. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (left) and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (right)

In the Republican primary to pick a challenger to Rep Jim Himes in the 4th Congressional District, Bob MacGuffie, a financial executive who was a leader in the state's tea party movement, is running against Dr. Michael Goldstein, who lost in a primary in the same district two years ago.

The state's marquee congressional race, however, is already set: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, who is seeking a fourth term, will face a rematch with Republican George Logan, a former state senator. Logan lost to Hayes in 2022 by about 2,000 votes, from a quarter of a million cast.

Here are the results for the U.S. Congress GOP primaries in Connecticut as well as the state-level primary election results for Connecticut's Senate and House:

Republican primary election results

Democratic primary election results

Republican primary election results

Democratic primary election results

