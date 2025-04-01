Photos of home in Connecticut captivity case released by police

Police in Connecticut have released over 100 images showing the inside of a Waterbury home where a 32-year-old man claims he was held captive by his stepmother for more than two decades.

What we know:

Police have released more than 100 photos showing the inside of a home where authorities say a woman held her stepson captive for nearly two decades.

The stepmother, Kimberly Sullivan, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges last week.

Last month, she was arrested after her 32-year-old stepson said he set fire to their home in Waterbury, Connecticut, allegedly in the hopes of being rescued by firefighters.

The man, whose name has not been disclosed, was emaciated and weighed only 69 pounds when he was rescued from the two-story house after starting the fire on February 17. He said he was locked in a small room for most of every day and given limited food and water since he was about 11 years old. He is recovering under medical care at an undisclosed location.

The other side:

Sullivan has been charged with kidnapping, felony assault, cruelty to persons, and other crimes. She and her lawyer have denied that she kept the man locked in a room, and she has pleaded not guilty. Sullivan told police that the man was free to move about the house as he pleased, according to an arrest warrant. The man's father died last year.

Sullivan's attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis, said in a statement to local media that the release of the photos was "shocking, offensive and quite frankly, ethically questionable. It only serves to solidify public opinion against Ms. Sullivan."

What's next:

Along with the photos, Waterbury police also released reports on their visits to the home in 2005. The reports are similar to police officials' recent statements that there were no causes for concern at the home. A police report said Sullivan's stepson "appeared to be healthy and happy" and the home appeared "normal and lived in."

Police visited the home at the time for a welfare check after children who attended school with him before he was pulled out expressed concern about him and after the family made a harassment complaint against school officials for reporting them to state child welfare officials.

The man told police that Sullivan threatened longer lockdowns and more restrictions to his food if he ever told anyone about his treatment.

A search warrant released Monday night said the man told police that he set the fire using a lighter, hand sanitizer, and paper in an effort to kill himself because he wanted freedom from the captivity.