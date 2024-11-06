2024 election results: Who won in Connecticut?

The results are coming in for several key Congressional races that took place across the Tri-State area, including Connecticut.

Check below for real-time Connecticut election results. Here's a look at the pivotal races that shaped the state's political landscape this election year.

District 1: Larson vs Griffin vs Sanders

CT-1: North-central Connecticut

District 2: Courtney vs France

CT-2: Eastern Connecticut, including New London, Tolland and Windham counties

District 3: DeLauro vs Massey

CT-3: Central Connecticut, including New Haven and Stratford

District 4: Himes vs Goldstein vs Wesley

CT-4: Southwestern Connecticut, including Bridgeport

District 5: Hayes vs Logan

CT-5: Northwestern Connecticut

