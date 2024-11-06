2024 election results: Who won in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT - The results are coming in for several key Congressional races that took place across the Tri-State area, including Connecticut.
JUMP TO: U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. SENATE ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. HOUSE ELECTION RESULTS | CT BALLOT MEASURE RESULTS | CT STATE SENATE ELECTION RESULTS | CT STATE ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS
Check below for real-time Connecticut election results. Here's a look at the pivotal races that shaped the state's political landscape this election year.
Click HERE if you're having trouble viewing the results below.
CT presidential election results
CT U.S. Senate election results: Murphy vs Corey
CT U.S. House results
All races
Use the dropdown below to view different districts.
District 1: Larson vs Griffin vs Sanders
- CT-1: North-central Connecticut
District 2: Courtney vs France
- CT-2: Eastern Connecticut, including New London, Tolland and Windham counties
District 3: DeLauro vs Massey
- CT-3: Central Connecticut, including New Haven and Stratford
District 4: Himes vs Goldstein vs Wesley
- CT-4: Southwestern Connecticut, including Bridgeport
District 5: Hayes vs Logan
- CT-5: Northwestern Connecticut
CT ballot measure election results
CT State Senate election results
Use the dropdown below to view different districts.
CT State Assembly election results
Use the dropdown below to view different districts.