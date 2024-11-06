Expand / Collapse search

2024 election results: Who won in Connecticut?

Published  November 6, 2024 8:28am EST
2024 Election
CONNECTICUT - The results are coming in for several key Congressional races that took place across the Tri-State area, including Connecticut.

JUMP TO: U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. SENATE ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. HOUSE ELECTION RESULTS | CT BALLOT MEASURE RESULTS | CT STATE SENATE ELECTION RESULTS | CT STATE ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS

Check below for real-time Connecticut election results. Here's a look at the pivotal races that shaped the state's political landscape this election year.

CT presidential election results

CT U.S. Senate election results: Murphy vs Corey

CT U.S. House results

All races

District 1: Larson vs Griffin vs Sanders

  • CT-1: North-central Connecticut

District 2: Courtney vs France

  • CT-2: Eastern Connecticut, including New London, Tolland and Windham counties

District 3: DeLauro vs Massey

  • CT-3: Central Connecticut, including New Haven and Stratford

District 4: Himes vs Goldstein vs Wesley

  • CT-4: Southwestern Connecticut, including Bridgeport

District 5: Hayes vs Logan

  • CT-5: Northwestern Connecticut

CT ballot measure election results

CT State Senate election results

CT State Assembly election results

