Live 2024 Connecticut election results
This Election Day, Connecticut residents cast votes to decide races for president, Congress and the state Legislature along with a ballot measure.
In the race for president between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump, seven Connecticut electoral votes are at play. Voters also decided whether two-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Christopher Murphy will retain his Senate seat and cast votes in the state's five congressional district races, including the tight CT-5 rematch between incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes and Republican George Logan, who narrowly lost to Hayes in 2022.
As the votes are counted, track real-time Connecticut election results below
JUMP TO: U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. SENATE ELECTION RESULTS | U.S. HOUSE ELECTION RESULTS | CT BALLOT MEASURE RESULTS | CT STATE SENATE ELECTION RESULTS | CT STATE ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS
CT presidential election results
CT U.S. Senate election results: Murphy vs Corey
CT U.S. House results
All races
District 1: Larson vs Griffin vs Sanders
- CT-1: North-central Connecticut
District 2: Courtney vs France
- CT-2: Eastern Connecticut, including New London, Tolland and Windham counties
District 3: DeLauro vs Massey
- CT-3: Central Connecticut, including New Haven and Stratford
District 4: Himes vs Goldstein vs Wesley
- CT-4: Southwestern Connecticut, including Bridgeport
District 5: Hayes vs Logan
- CT-5: Northwestern Connecticut
CT ballot measure election results
CT State Senate election results
CT State Assembly election results
