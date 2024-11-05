Live 2024 Connecticut election results

article

This Election Day, Connecticut residents cast votes to decide races for president, Congress and the state Legislature along with a ballot measure.

In the race for president between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump, seven Connecticut electoral votes are at play. Voters also decided whether two-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Christopher Murphy will retain his Senate seat and cast votes in the state's five congressional district races, including the tight CT-5 rematch between incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes and Republican George Logan, who narrowly lost to Hayes in 2022.

As the votes are counted, track real-time Connecticut election results below

All races

District 1: Larson vs Griffin vs Sanders

CT-1: North-central Connecticut

District 2: Courtney vs France

CT-2: Eastern Connecticut, including New London, Tolland and Windham counties

District 3: DeLauro vs Massey

CT-3: Central Connecticut, including New Haven and Stratford

District 4: Himes vs Goldstein vs Wesley

CT-4: Southwestern Connecticut, including Bridgeport

District 5: Hayes vs Logan

CT-5: Northwestern Connecticut

