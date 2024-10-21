Early voting begins in CT: How to find your polling location

Election Day 2024 is just weeks away, but anyone in Connecticut can now vote during the early voting period beginning today.

It's the first year that the state is offering early voting.

When is early voting in CT?

Here's the schedule:

Oct. 21 - Oct. 31 / Nov. 1 - 3

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 31

Same-day registration is also available to all eligible voters at designated polling locations during the early voting period and on Election Day. At least one same-day registration location will be designated in each town, and in most municipalities, this is the same as the early voting location.

"When you arrive at the Early Voting location, you will check in and be verified as an eligible voter," a post on Connecticut's Official State Website said. "You will then receive your ballot with an envelope. You will complete your ballot at a privacy booth and seal it in the approved envelope. Before you leave, place the sealed envelope in the secure receptacle as instructed by the election officials. Ballots will be secured unopened until Election Day."

Voters in the state will be making their choices for a new president and vice president, as well as several offices, including U.S. and state senators and U.S. and state representatives.

Each town or city will have at least one early voting location. Click HERE for more information.

Where can I vote on Election Day?

You can look up where you will be able to cast your vote on the website of Connecticut's Secretary of State.

To ensure you’re eligible to vote in upcoming elections, visit the state's online voter registration portal. Complete your registration by the deadline to avoid any issues.

Who can register to vote in CT?

Anyone is eligible to vote in Connecticut if they:

Are a US citizen living in Connecticut

Are 18 years old, or turning 18 before Election Day

Have completed confinement, if you were convicted of a felony

How to update voter registration in CT

Eligible voters in Connecticut can update their voter registration online using the CT Online Voter Registration Portal. Registration can also be modified or updated at the DMV or by mail.

According to the portal, reasons for updates include:

Changing your name and/or address on your current registration record

Enroll in a political party or change party enrollment (changing parties may result in losing rights in all parties for three months)

Same Day Registration

If you missed the registration deadline, you can still register and vote on Election Day with Same Day Registration (SDR). Here's how it works: