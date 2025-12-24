Weather NYC: Up to 5 inches of snow possible this weekend l Forecast, timing and impacts

The Brief Several inches of snow are possible this weekend for parts of the New York City area. Winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings could be issued in the coming days. In addition, an ice threat is possible for parts of the region.



The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting several inches of snow for the New York City area in the days following the Christmas holiday.

"Depending on the position of that low, if it hugs close enough to us, we get a decent, significant snow coming through here, with maybe 4 inches plus happening for us, especially the central and southern sections of New Jersey," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

The FOX Forecast Center predicts most of the Northeast will see 3 to 5 inches of snow. (FOX Weather)

Winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings will most likely be issued in the coming days.

Timeline:

Rain, snow and ice are expected to arrive on Friday and last into mid-Saturday:

Friday: A 50% chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. North wind around 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Different cities across the country will see different impacts from the storm. (FOX Weather)

Friday night: Snow. Low around 23. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday: Snow likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 32. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

The storm could cause treacherous road conditions Friday afternoon and evening through early Saturday. But given the speed of the system, most areas will dry out by Saturday afternoon.

By the numbers:

The FOX Forecast Center predicts central New Jersey through New York City and into southern Connecticut will see a widespread 3 to 5 inches of snow, though locally higher amounts of 5 to 8 inches are possible. Here is what the NWS is saying:

New York City, northeast New Jersey, Westchester, Hudson Valley: 4–5 inches of snow.

Long Island: 2–4 inches of snow.

Photo credit: The National Weather Service.

Northwest and central New Jersey: 6–7 inches of snow.

Southern Connecticut: 2–3 inches of snow.

In addition, a strong high pressure system over Quebec could also pose an ice threat to parts of the region.

Ice accretion is possible in parts of the Northeast immediately after Christmas, according to the FOX Forecast Center. (FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

What we don't know:

The exact track of the storm and how much cold air sticks around will determine how much snow we'll see. Some uncertainty about the exact position of the worst impacts also remains.

What's next:

The FOX Forecast Center said you should also be on the lookout for another storm system that will likely impact the Northeast at the end of the weekend and into the start of New Year's Eve week. This fast-moving system will likely bring a mixture of rain and snow.

