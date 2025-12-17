NYC transit changes in 2026: Subways, buses, LIRR, Metro-North, tolls

The Brief Several changes are coming to New York City's public transportation in the new year. Here are all the updated rules coming to the subways, buses and trains in 2026.



NYC transit changes in 2026

What we know:

As almost all New Yorkers know, there are several methods of public transportation that both city dwellers and visitors make use of every day.

All the changes listed below will go into effect at the start of 2026.

The base fare for subways, local buses and Access-A-Ride will increase from $2.90 to $3, with the reduced fare increasing from $1.45 to $1.50.

Express bus fares will increase from $7 to $7.25, with the reduced fare increasing from $3.50 to $3.60.

The Single Ride ticket will increase from $3.25 to $3.50. There will be no changes to discount policies that apply to senior citizens, people with disabilities and students.

The fee for a new OMNY card, which is replacing the current MetroCard, will increase to $2. MetroCards will no longer be available for purchase.

MetroCards will continue to be accepted into 2026, so riders can make use of whatever funds they have left on their cards.

The MTA has also said that remaining balances on MetroCards will be eligible for transfer or reimbursement for up to two years after the expiration date on the card.

MTA officials told FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en that they predict the biggest adjustment will be to the 5% of New Yorkers who are currently still using MetroCards.

Weekly and monthly tickets will increase up to 4.5% across both railroads – all other ticket types to Zone 1 will increase up to 8%.

Long Island Rail Road fare changes can be found below:

The fare changes for Metro-North rides can be found here:

There will be no increase to fares on all West of Hudson lines.

All one-way tickets will expire at 4 a.m. the day after a customer purchases them.

One notable change is round-trip tickets are being replaced by "Day Passes." The day pass will be valid from the day of purchase until 4 a.m. the following day.

Also, children from ages 5 to 17 will be able to ride for $1 each with the "Family Fare," but only when accompanied by a fare-paying adult.

The surcharge for tickets purchased from a conductor while onboard will increase by $2; there will be an equivalent surcharge for tickets either purchased or activated onboard while using the TrainTime app.

John "Janno" Lieber, Chair and CEO of the MTA, told Chi'en that there has been a lot of "unintentional" and "opportunistic" fare evasion in the past.

Riders, however, are not so enthusiastic about this particular change.

"The train already costs money," one individual told Chi'en when asked. "The train already costs money."

Toll rates will increase by 7.5% at all facilities, including E-ZPass and Tolls by Mail. However, the existing toll discount programs for Queens, Bronx and Staten Island residents will remain unchanged.