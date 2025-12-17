Brooklyn bakery fire leaves 4 injured, as FDNY works to contain blaze

article

The Brief Firefighters battled a fast-moving bakery fire in Brooklyn that caused a partial building collapse and drew more than three dozen FDNY units. Three residents and one firefighter were taken to hospitals with minor injuries as crews worked through multiple alarms overnight. The fire was initially brought under control before dawn, but additional alarms were transmitted for relief as operations and the investigation continued.



Firefighters are working to contain a fire that tore through a Brooklyn bakery early this morning.

What we know:

Officials said the call came in just before 2 a.m. for a fire on the first floor of a two-story building on 36th Street between Clara Street and 13th Avenue.

The blaze quickly grew, prompting a second alarm at 2:18 a.m. and a third alarm at 3:10 a.m. Hundreds of fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Crews faced heavy fire and a partial collapse in the rear of the building as operations continued through the early morning hours.

Three residents were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, and one firefighter was also hospitalized.

The fire was declared under control before dawn, but it later flared back up and forced firefighters to call in more crews.

What we don't know:

Fire marshals are still investigating the cause of the fire.