Expand / Collapse search

12-year-old boy stabbed in Brooklyn, police report

By
Published  December 18, 2025 5:34pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

WASHINGTON, DC MAY 27: The United States Capitol building under overcast skies on a spring day in Washington, District of Columbia, May 27, 2025. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Expand

The Brief

    • A 12-year-old was stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn earlier today, according to the NYPD.
    • The boy was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical but stable condition.
    • There are currently no arrests.

BROOKLYN - A 12-year-old was stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn earlier today, according to the NYPD.

Child stabbed in chest

What we know:

Police responded to a call made at 2:53 p.m. on Dec. 18 regarding an assault at Thomas S. Boyland Street and Dumont Avenue.

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical but stable condition.

There are currently no arrests.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown who stabbed the child. The 12-year-old's current condition is also unknown.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public SafetyBrooklyn