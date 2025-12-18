12-year-old boy stabbed in Brooklyn, police report

article

Child stabbed in chest

What we know:

Police responded to a call made at 2:53 p.m. on Dec. 18 regarding an assault at Thomas S. Boyland Street and Dumont Avenue.

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical but stable condition.

There are currently no arrests.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown who stabbed the child. The 12-year-old's current condition is also unknown.