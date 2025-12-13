Owner of pit bulls that attacked chihuahua arrested for not handing over dogs

The Brief The alleged owner of two pit bulls who mauled a service chihuahua earlier this year was arrested this week after failing to surrender his dogs. Joseph Columbus was arrested for contempt on Thursday, Dec. 11. Columbus allegedly told the judge he no longer had the dogs, so he couldn't give them up.



The alleged owner of two pit bulls that attacked a 10-year-old chihuahua on the streets of New York City earlier this year was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 11, after he refused to surrender the dogs.

Pit bull owner arrested

What we know:

Joseph Columbus, the owner of the dogs, was in court Thursday, where he was arrested for contempt after failing to comply with a court order.

The backstory:

Columbus' two dogs attacked Penny the service chihuahua while she was out on a walk on the Upper West Side back in May.

It was later discovered that Columbus was ordered to muzzle the dogs while in public spaces after a similar alleged attack in January.

In that incident, Columbus' pit pulls allegedly attacked a killed a small dog in Central Park.

That same order forbade Columbus from walking the dogs together. However, Columbus' lawyer said he never received the order.

In June, Columbus was ordered to hand the dogs over to the NYPD. Then in October, a judge also ordered Columbus surrender the dogs.

What they're saying:

Before his arrest Thursday, Columbus told the judge that he no longer had the dogs, and therefore couldn't give them up.

What we don't know:

It's not clear where the dogs are now.