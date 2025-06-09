Owner of pit bulls that attacked a chihuahua ordered to turn his dogs over to the NYPD

The Brief Joseph Columbus, the owner of the two pit bulls that attacked 10-year-old Penny the chihuahua, attended court today over the attack. His lawyer claims Columbus never received a court order to muzzle his dogs whenever they were in a public space. The judge presiding over the case ordered Columbus to hand his two pit bulls over to the NYPD – he has not followed that order as of today.



The owner of the two pit bulls that attacked Penny the chihuahua last month was ordered to hand his dogs over to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Dog attack case goes to court

What we know:

Joseph Columbus, the owner of the two pit bulls that attacked 10-year-old Penny the chihuahua, attended court today, June 9, over the attack.

FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en said the defendant, Columbus, was evasive, and called his attorney combative. Columbus, who lives on the Upper West Side, was spotted by Chi'en outside of the courtroom earlier today.

Columbus' lawyer on the matter

What they're saying:

Columbus chose not to provide a comment, and his lawyer, Ikiesha Al-Shabazz, cut Chi'en off as he attempted to approach the defendant.

Columbus had been ordered to muzzle his dogs whenever they were in a public space prior to the attack on Penny; the order also stated Columbus could not walk both of his dogs at the same time.

"He never got the order to muzzle his dogs," Al-Shabazz told Chi'en, referencing the court order.

The court order in question

The backstory:

A court order was issued by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene after Columbus' pit bulls allegedly attacked and killed another small dog in Central Park in January of this year.

Both orders were not complied with when Penny was attacked in the Upper West Side earlier this month. The punishment for noncompliance, according to the letter, is a misdemeanor, "subject to civil and/or criminal penalties, including forfeitures, fines and imprisonment."

The judge's response

What's next:

The judge presiding over the case ordered Columbus to hand his two pit bulls over to the NYPD last Wednesday – he has not followed that order as of today.

Further action could be taken if the dogs are not in the NYPD's possession by the end of tomorrow, the judge warned, including potentially putting Columbus behind bars.