Affordable housing lottery opens for Willets Point Commons in Queens: How to apply

The Brief Finding affordable housing in New York City can seem close to impossible, but in Queens there might be a glimmer of hope. After nearly a decade in the works, the Queens Development Group has opened the affordable housing lottery for 880 apartments at Willets Point Commons. The buildings represent an early phase of the long-planned transformation of the neighborhood.



Willets Point Commons

What we know:

After nearly a decade in the works, the Queens Development Group has opened the affordable housing lottery for 880 apartments at Willets Point Commons, a major milestone in what city officials call the largest 100% affordable housing development in New York City in 40 years.

Developers said the new units are part of the first two residential buildings rising in the long-planned redevelopment of Willets Point.

Inside the Willets Point Commons

The 880 available units range from studios to three-bedrooms and will be offered to households earning between 30% and 120% of the area median income, according to QDG.

About 20% of units will be set aside for residents of Queens Community Board 7, 10% for veterans or municipal employees, and an additional 7% reserved for residents with mobility, visual or hearing access needs.

Applications can be submitted through the city’s housing lottery website.

Green space

The buildings will open with a portion of the new public green space and include an array of resident amenities, such as landscaped courtyards, lounge areas, outdoor terraces and grilling stations, a community garden, fitness center, children’s playroom, co-working space and ground-floor retail.

Both structures will be all-electric and designed to meet LEED Gold standards, incorporating infrastructure for low-emission transportation, including bike storage and electric-vehicle chargers. Related Management Company will oversee operations.

Where is the Willets Point Commons?

The site sits in what city officials call a rapidly evolving section of Queens, with direct access to the 7 train, Long Island Rail Road and several bus routes. Developers say commuting times to Manhattan can be under 30 minutes, and LaGuardia Airport is about a five-minute drive from the area.

The buildings are on 39th Avenue in Queens.

How much are the apartments?

Studio units start around $486 a month for those with a maximum income of $34,020 and for those making over $100,000, studios start around $2,034.

See price chart here.

Willets Points stadium

Image 1 of 6

What's next:

A third residential building — including 220 additional affordable apartments for low-income seniors — is expected to break ground in the next phase of the redevelopment.

The broader Willets Point plan includes a new public school, more than 150,000 square feet of open space, a hotel and Etihad Park, which will house New York City Football Club’s future stadium.

The stadium is set to become Major League Soccer’s first fully electric venue.

The transformation of Willets Point follows years of planning to convert the formerly industrial district into a mixed-use neighborhood anchored by affordable housing.

What they're saying:

City officials project the redevelopment will generate $6.1 billion in economic impact over 30 years and create more than 15,000 jobs.

The lottery is usually competitive and given the building's location, units will likely go fast.

Create an account on NYC Housing Connect, and apply through the main portal for the city’s affordable housing lotteries.

The expected move in date is April 2026.