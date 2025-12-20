76-year-old woman found dead inside Lower East Side NYC apartment ruled homicide

article

The Brief A 76-year-old woman found dead inside a Manhattan apartment has been ruled a homicide, according to police. The victim has been identified as Hou Zhu, who lived at the Monroe Street address where she was found. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A woman found unresponsive inside a Lower East Side apartment has been identified, and her death has now been ruled a homicide, police said Saturday.

What we know:

Police responded to a 911 call around 7:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19, reporting an unconscious female inside 18 Monroe Street, within the confines of the 5th Precinct.

When officers arrived, they found a 76-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to her head and body, according to police.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead inside the apartment.

Homicide ruling and identification

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has since determined the incident to be a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Hou Zhu, a 76-year-old woman who lived at the Monroe Street address.

What's next:

There are no arrests at this time. Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.