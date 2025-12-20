76-year-old woman found dead inside Lower East Side NYC apartment ruled homicide
NEW YORK - A woman found unresponsive inside a Lower East Side apartment has been identified, and her death has now been ruled a homicide, police said Saturday.
What we know:
Police responded to a 911 call around 7:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19, reporting an unconscious female inside 18 Monroe Street, within the confines of the 5th Precinct.
When officers arrived, they found a 76-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to her head and body, according to police.
EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead inside the apartment.
Homicide ruling and identification
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has since determined the incident to be a homicide.
Police identified the victim as Hou Zhu, a 76-year-old woman who lived at the Monroe Street address.
What's next:
There are no arrests at this time. Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.
The Source: This story is based on information provided by the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and explained by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.