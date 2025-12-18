2026 numbers arrive in Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve

The Brief The seven-foot "2026" numerals are set to arrive in Times Square for early photo ops today. The public can view and take photos of the display through Dec. 23 at 7 a.m. The numerals will be installed atop One Times Square ahead of New Year’s Eve.



It's almost 2026!

What we know:

13 days before the highly anticipated Dec. 31 Times Square New Year’s Eve celebrations, the giant, seven-foot-tall numerals for "2026" are arriving Thursday, kicking off an early wave of holiday excitement.

The gleaming numerals will remain on the Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th streets, where members of the public can take photos with them, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23.

Featured article

The installation has become a pre-holiday ritual in Midtown, offering visitors and New Yorkers a close-up look at the numbers that will illuminate the global countdown watched by millions each year.

After the display closes, the numerals will be tucked away for a brief rest before crews transport them to the top of One Times Square.

Featured article

Once secured, they will complete the iconic "2-0-2-6" sign that lights up at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The viewing event is free and open to the public, drawing everyone from tourists loading up their social feeds to locals looking for an early moment of celebration ahead of the big night.