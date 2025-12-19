Passengers steal rideshare driver’s phone to go on $7K shopping spree in Queens

article

The Brief Two men robbed a 55-year-old for-hire driver in Queens after trying to change their destination, police said. The suspects stole the driver’s cellphone, fled on foot and escaped in a black SUV. About $7,473 in unauthorized charges were later made using the victim’s Apple Wallet, according to police.



A rideshare driver was robbed in Queens after two passengers stole his phone and later made thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges, according to police.

What we know:

Police said the robbery happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 15 after two unidentified men hired a for-hire vehicle operated by a 55-year-old driver.

When the car reached 144th Avenue and 167th Street, one passenger asked to change the destination, then tried to grab the driver’s cellphone.

After a brief struggle, the passenger took the phone, and both men ran east on 144th Avenue, police said. The pair then got into a black SUV and fled to an unknown location.

The stolen phone was valued at about $1,500.

The driver later discovered roughly $7,473 in unauthorized Apple Wallet charges, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The NYPD released images of the men sought in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).