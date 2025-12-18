'East Harlem drug crew' charged with running open-air market inside NYCHA building

The Brief Feds say a 12-person drug crew turned an East Harlem NYCHA building into an open-air narcotics market, complete with stash apartments and firearms. Agents recovered multiple guns, including long guns, along with fentanyl, crack cocaine and packaging materials during coordinated raids. Three alleged members remain at large as prosecutors detail years of drug sales in lobbies, courtyards and even a children’s playground.



A dozen people have been charged in what federal officials describe as an "East Harlem narcotics crew" that operated an open-air drug market inside a NYCHA building, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

What we know:

Prosecutors allege the group ran a "continual revolving door of drugs and firearms" in and around the James Weldon Johnson Houses, degrading safety and quality of life for residents.

Officials say that from at least 2022 through Dec. 2025, members of the ring used a building and its adjoining courtyard as a base for selling crack cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs.

Authorities say dealers occupied the lobby at all hours, often carrying cross-body bags or fanny packs filled with narcotics.

Drug supplies were sometimes stored in a building mailbox.

What they're saying:

Federal officials say 12 alleged members of the East Harlem-based trafficking organization conspired to distribute narcotics and possessed firearms in furtherance of the conspiracy.

Brian Gonzalez, 33, also known as "Bmakk"; Brian Nin, 33, also known as "BDot"; Ira Boyce, 20, also known as "Zaza"; Jose Hernandez, 31; Jahdeen Williams, 34; Percy Carrion, 26; Caesar Hernandez, 34; and Quadir Davonish, 23, also known as "Skii Dotty," were arrested Wednesday.

3 suspects at large

Bryan Cowan, 31, also known as "Chapo," was already in custody. Three other alleged members, Jaffari Hopwah, 19, also known as "Baby Wuu"; Daniel Jones, 31, also known as "D Cash"; and Richard Farquharson, 35, also known as "Smooth" — remain at large.

Alleged operation inside Johnson Houses

Attorney's said the defendants "degraded the quality of life for Johnson Houses residents and the surrounding community by selling drugs in common areas including lobbies, courtyards, and a children’s playground."

"For years, these 12 defendants allegedly utilized the Johnson Houses to facilitate their open-air drug market and generate an illicit revenue stream, FBI Assistant Director in Charge Christopher G. Raia said.

Investigators say the group also used specific apartments to package and store narcotics and stashed drugs, syringes and firearms inside utility boxes in stairwells.

Firearms stashed away inside apartments

Officials say several members carried firearms around the building, and in some instances, a member brandished or discharged a weapon in or near the Johnson Houses.

Despite multiple state arrests in recent years for narcotics and firearms possession, prosecutors say the drug operation continued uninterrupted.

During simultaneous arrests and searches Wednesday, law enforcement seized:

In a building "stash" apartment: 5 firearms, including 2 long guns, along with capsules, bags and baggies of suspected narcotics, and drug paraphernalia and mixing materials.

In Nin’s apartment: one firearm, one magazine and two boxes of ammunition.

In Caesar Hernandez’s apartment: a large bag of suspected cocaine, a gun-cleaning kit and a .40-caliber shell casing.

Charged with conspiracy, firearms

All defendants are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl and quantities of heroin and cocaine. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

They are also charged with possessing firearms in furtherance of narcotics trafficking, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years, to run consecutively to any other sentence, and a maximum of life in prison.

The charges contained in the Indictment are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.