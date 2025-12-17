NYPD searching for 2 people wanted in connection to shooting of 6 teens in Brooklyn

article

Wanted in connection to shooting

What we know:

Police officials are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals shown above. Both are wanted in connection with an assault that occurred within the confines of the 75 Precinct.

The two unidentified individuals fled the location on foot northbound on Ashford Street.

The first sought individual is described as a male, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a black ski mask.

The second sought individual is also described as a male. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a blue face mask.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.

The backstory:

According to the NYPD, the shooting happened around 1:16 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, on the 2900 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officers responding to a call for multiple people shot found six teenage victims, all between the ages of 15 and 17.

Victims

15-year-old girl , shot in the chest, hip and leg

15-year-old girl , shot in the right leg

15-year-old boy , shot in the left arm

16-year-old boy , shot in the right arm

16-year-old boy , shot in the left foot

17-year-old boy, shot in the right leg

Police say the shooting happened outside the venue, while an event was taking place inside.

The NYPD has not yet determined what led to the gunfire.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released information on a motive, whether the incident was targeted or if any of the victims were involved in a dispute prior to the shooting.