Six teenagers shot outside Brooklyn event space early Sunday: NYPD

article

The Brief Six teenagers were shot outside an event venue on Atlantic Avenue early Sunday morning, according to police. The victims, ages 15–17, were taken to area hospitals and are all listed in stable condition. Police say two people wearing all black are being sought, and the motive remains unclear.



Police say six teenagers were shot outside an event space on Atlantic Avenue early Sunday morning, leaving multiple victims hospitalized as officers search for two people of interest.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, the shooting happened around 1:16 a.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officers responding to a call for multiple people shot found six teenage victims, all between the ages of 15 and 17.

The victims

15-year-old girl , shot in the chest, hip and leg — stable at Brookdale Hospital

15-year-old girl , shot in the right leg — stable at Brookdale Hospital

15-year-old boy , shot in the left arm — stable at Kings County Hospital

16-year-old boy , shot in the right arm — stable at Kings County Hospital

16-year-old boy , shot in the left foot — stable at Brookdale Hospital

17-year-old boy, shot in the right leg — stable at Brookdale Hospital

Police say the shooting happened outside the venue, while an event was taking place inside.

The NYPD has not yet determined what led to the gunfire.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released information on a motive, whether the incident was targeted, or if any of the victims were involved in a dispute prior to the shooting.

What they're saying:

Police say they are looking for two persons of interest, described only as individuals wearing all black.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.