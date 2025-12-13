Man punches elderly woman in face in subway station elevator: NYPD
NEW YORK - Police are searching for the person who they said attacked an elderly woman in a subway station elevator.
Woman punched on elevator
What we know:
The attack happened shortly before noon on Dec. 12, at the 14th Street subway station.
According to reports, a 73-year-old was in an elevator with another man. That's when the NYPD said, the man punched the woman in the face multiple times, before walking off.
First responders took the woman to the hospital in stable condition.
What we don't know:
The NYPD is still searching for the attacker, and shared a photo of him on Saturday. The man was seen on security cameras in a black hat, glasses, gray hooded sweatshirt, dark gray jacket and gray pants. He had two black bags and a black cane, as well.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the attack or their suspect to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (1-800-577-8477).
The Source: Information in this story is from the New York City Police Department.