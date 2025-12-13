58-year-old man pushed onto subway tracks during argument in Manhattan: NYPD

article

A man was pushed onto the subway tracks during a dispute at a Manhattan station early Saturday morning, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on the southbound platform at East Houston Street and First Avenue, where a 58-year-old man got into a dispute with an unidentified individual.

Police say the argument escalated and the suspect pushed the victim onto the tracks. The man did not make contact with an oncoming train or the third rail and was able to climb back onto the platform.

The victim suffered cuts and scrapes to his head and knees and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. The NYPD is searching for the suspect as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.