New York set to give final approval to these 3 downstate casinos

The New York State Gaming Commission is set to meet Monday to finalize approvals for all three full-scale New York City casino licenses.

Why you should care:

The vote represents the final step in a years-long process that accelerated earlier this month when the state’s Gaming Facility Location Board advanced the trio of proposals.

What we know:

On the agenda is the "consideration of gaming facilities licensing" for the three NYC sites: Bally’s in the Bronx; and Hard Rock Metropolitan Park and Resorts World New York City, both in Queens.

The backstory:

The Location Board’s Dec. 1 vote cleared the way for these projects to move forward, marking one of the most significant milestones since the downstate casino bidding process began.

Under the state’s timeline, casino licensing must be completed before the end of the year, making today’s meeting the crucial moment for final authorization. If approved as expected, the three projects will officially become New York City’s first full-scale commercial casinos.

Here’s a look at what's on the table:

SKIP TO: Steve Cohen's Hard Rock | South Ozone Park | Bally's Bronx

Mets owner Steve Cohen, in partnership with Hard Rock, is seeking to build a casino and entertainment complex adjacent to Citi Field in Queens.

The project would include a casino gaming floor, a Hard Rock–branded hotel, a concert venue and additional public amenities designed to transform the surrounding Willets Point area.

Resorts World, already operating a large video lottery terminal casino at Aqueduct Racetrack, is bidding to become a full-scale commercial casino.

That upgrade would allow the addition of table games like blackjack, poker and craps. The company has proposed a $5.5 billion expansion, including more gaming space, hotel rooms and entertainment offerings.

Bally’s wants to build a casino on land next to the former Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. The company has agreed to pay the Trump Organization $115 million for the site if its proposal is selected. Plans call for a full casino, hospitality space and a range of entertainment amenities.

Each bidder is required to pay a $500 million licensing fee and pledge at least $500 million in capital investments—a massive financial commitment intended to ensure long-term economic benefits for the city and state.

The decision caps a process that began with the 2013 New York Gaming Economic Development Act. Eleven bidders launched formal proposals; now only three remain. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said over the weekend that he expects both Queens projects to advance, citing their financial and community advantages.

What's next:

The New York State Gaming Commission must review and formally approve any recommendations issued by the board. A final determination is expected today.