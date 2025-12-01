NY Gaming Board votes to recommend all 3 NYC casino licenses
NEW YORK - New York’s Gaming Facility Location Board made history this morning, voting to award all three remaining bidders full casino operating licenses — a sweeping decision that will bring billions in private investment to the region and reshape entertainment in Queens and the Bronx.
What we know:
The approvals mark the culmination of a process that began more than a decade ago with the 2013 New York Gaming Economic Development Act.
For the first time, full commercial casinos will be permitted in downstate New York.
Here’s what advanced:
Steve Cohen’s Hard Rock Casino Proposal Near Citi Field
Mets owner Steve Cohen, in partnership with Hard Rock, is seeking to build a casino and entertainment complex adjacent to Citi Field in Queens.
The project would include a casino gaming floor, a Hard Rock–branded hotel, a concert venue and additional public amenities designed to transform the surrounding Willets Point area.
Resorts World NYC Expansion in South Ozone Park
Resorts World, already operating a large video lottery terminal casino at Aqueduct Racetrack, is bidding to become a full-scale commercial casino.
That upgrade would allow the addition of table games like blackjack, poker and craps. The company has proposed a $5.5 billion expansion, including more gaming space, hotel rooms and entertainment offerings.
Bally’s Bronx Casino Proposal
Bally’s wants to build a casino on land next to the former Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. The company has agreed to pay the Trump Organization $115 million for the site if its proposal is selected. Plans call for a full casino, hospitality space and a range of entertainment amenities.
Each bidder is required to pay a $500 million licensing fee and pledge at least $500 million in capital investments—a massive financial commitment intended to ensure long-term economic benefits for the city and state.
Eleven bidders launched formal proposals; now only three remain. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said over the weekend that he expects both Queens projects to advance, citing their financial and community advantages.
What's next:
However, today’s vote is not final.
The New York State Gaming Commission must review and formally approve any recommendations issued by the board. A final determination is expected by the end of this month.
