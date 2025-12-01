NY Gaming Board votes to recommend all 3 NYC casino licenses

The Brief New York’s Gaming Facility Location Board made history this morning, voting to award all three remaining bidders full casino operating licenses — a sweeping decision that will bring billions in private investment to the region and reshape entertainment in Queens and the Bronx. The approvals mark the culmination of a process that began more than a decade ago with the 2013 New York Gaming Economic Development Act. The New York State Gaming Commission must review and formally approve any recommendations issued by the board. A final determination is expected by the end of this month.



"The three projects approved today promise to unlock billions in funding for the MTA and create tens of thousands of jobs. It is critical that they keep those promises. I look forward to the Gaming Commission’s review of the Board’s recommendations in the weeks ahead." — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

What we know:

The approvals mark the culmination of a process that began more than a decade ago with the 2013 New York Gaming Economic Development Act.

For the first time, full commercial casinos will be permitted in downstate New York.

Here’s what advanced:

Mets owner Steve Cohen, in partnership with Hard Rock, is seeking to build a casino and entertainment complex adjacent to Citi Field in Queens.

The project would include a casino gaming floor, a Hard Rock–branded hotel, a concert venue and additional public amenities designed to transform the surrounding Willets Point area.

Resorts World, already operating a large video lottery terminal casino at Aqueduct Racetrack, is bidding to become a full-scale commercial casino.

That upgrade would allow the addition of table games like blackjack, poker and craps. The company has proposed a $5.5 billion expansion, including more gaming space, hotel rooms and entertainment offerings.

Bally’s wants to build a casino on land next to the former Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. The company has agreed to pay the Trump Organization $115 million for the site if its proposal is selected. Plans call for a full casino, hospitality space and a range of entertainment amenities.

Each bidder is required to pay a $500 million licensing fee and pledge at least $500 million in capital investments—a massive financial commitment intended to ensure long-term economic benefits for the city and state.

The decision caps a process that began with the 2013 New York Gaming Economic Development Act. Eleven bidders launched formal proposals; now only three remain. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said over the weekend that he expects both Queens projects to advance, citing their financial and community advantages.

What's next:

However, today’s vote is not final.

The New York State Gaming Commission must review and formally approve any recommendations issued by the board. A final determination is expected by the end of this month.