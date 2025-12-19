Townhouse Flatiron sets new standard for luxury nail care in NYC

article

The Brief Townhouse Flatiron, a women-owned luxury nail salon, has opened in Manhattan as upscale nail studios become increasingly common across New York City. The salon specializes in gel manicures, BIAB, gel extensions, nail art and luxury pedicures, using 3-free polishes and hospital-grade sterilization. With its "Flawless Finish Guarantee," minimalist design and over 60 gel colors, Townhouse aims to offer a cleaner, more elevated alternative to traditional nail salons.



High-end, women-owned nail salons are becoming more common across New York City, offering a polished alternative to the traditional corner manicure spot.

What we know:

Among the latest to open is Townhouse Flatiron, a women-owned luxury nail brand that started in London and operates more than 40 salons in the U.K., expanding into Manhattan as it enters the U.S. market amid rising demand for curated, high-end nail experiences.

Townhouse, founded by Juanita Huber-Millet, positions itself as part of a new generation of nail studios that emphasize modern design, elevated service and strict hygiene standards.

According to Huber-Millet, these kinds of boutique salons — typically led by women entrepreneurs — are gaining traction as consumers increasingly seek cleaner products, quieter environments and more personalized treatments.

Townhouse Flatiron

When customers walk into Townhouse Flatiron, they’re greeted by self-service kiosks where they can quickly check in and select their manicure type, nail art design or polish color before relaxing in a minimalist, luxury waiting area outfitted with plush seating.

At each nail station, an iPad allows clients to virtually test colors and designs on a range of skin tones, a tool designed to help indecisive customers visualize their look before committing.

The Flatiron location offers gel manicures, gel extensions, nail art and luxury pedicures.

The salon does not offer acrylic services, distinguishing it from many traditional shops.

Non-toxic nail polish,

Technicians use "better-for-you" gel and polish formulas that are at least 3-free, meaning they are formulated without certain harsh chemicals. The brand says all tools are either single use or sterilized in a hospital-grade autoclave between clients.

BIAB nails

Townhouse also offers BIAB, or "builder in a bottle," a strengthening gel used for long-lasting manicures.

Customers can choose from more than 60 gel and polish colors, as well as seasonal nail art designs.

The company promotes what it calls the "Flawless Finish Guarantee," which allows customers to return within seven days for a free fix if they experience issues with a full gel manicure. Express manicures are excluded from the policy.

Huber-Millet said she launched Townhouse with a goal of elevating the nail experience through research, design and consistent service. "We’ve reinvented the rulebook," she says which highlights minimalist interiors and hospitality-inspired service.

The Flatiron salon is open daily, with hours ranging from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

In New York, Flatiron joins a list of neighborhoods seeing an influx of upscale, women-owned nail brands offering alternatives to traditional quick-service salons.

Townhouse Flatiron is located at 27 W. 20th Street.