'Suspicious device' inspected by NYPD Bomb Squad deemed 'not dangerous,' police report

The Brief The NYPD Bomb Squad deemed the "suspicious device" a fire marshal discovered to be not dangerous. The fire marshal discovered the device after the FDNY put out a fire in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. One civilian was injured after jumping from the fourth floor of the building that was on fire, police report.



Suspicious device discovered

What we know:

The FDNY received a call at 11:28 a.m. earlier today, Dec. 16, regarding a reported fire at 227 Keap Street.

One civilian with serious injuries was taken to Bellevue Hospital after jumping from the fourth floor of the building was on fire.

The NYPD Bomb Squad was called in to investigate after a fire marshal discovered a suspicious device after the fire was handled. The squad has now determined that the item is not dangerous.

What we don't know:

The identity of the civilian who was transported to Bellevue Hospital is also not known.