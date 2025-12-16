'Suspicious device' inspected by NYPD Bomb Squad deemed 'not dangerous,' police report
BROOKLYN - The NYPD Bomb Squad deemed the "suspicious device" a fire marshal discovered to be not dangerous, according to police officials.
Suspicious device discovered
What we know:
The FDNY received a call at 11:28 a.m. earlier today, Dec. 16, regarding a reported fire at 227 Keap Street.
One civilian with serious injuries was taken to Bellevue Hospital after jumping from the fourth floor of the building was on fire.
The NYPD Bomb Squad was called in to investigate after a fire marshal discovered a suspicious device after the fire was handled. The squad has now determined that the item is not dangerous.
What we don't know:
The identity of the civilian who was transported to Bellevue Hospital is also not known.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD and the FDNY.