Almost all commuter rail service suspended in New York area

Tornado Watch
from WED 6:22 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
38
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:46 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:30 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Warning
from WED 11:40 PM EDT until THU 2:45 AM EDT, Ulster County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:13 PM EDT until THU 3:15 AM EDT, Suffolk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:22 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:53 PM EDT until SAT 12:14 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:45 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Morris County, Somerset County, Somerset County, Warren County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:52 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 12:15 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:31 AM EDT until FRI 8:33 PM EDT, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:29 PM EDT until FRI 11:36 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:38 PM EDT until THU 2:45 AM EDT, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:30 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:08 PM EDT until THU 12:30 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Nassau County, Westchester County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:20 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:06 PM EDT until FRI 2:36 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 11:11 PM EDT until THU 12:15 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Suffolk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:31 PM EDT until FRI 11:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:45 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM EDT, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 1:25 AM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:05 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:52 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:01 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:47 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 2:30 AM EDT, Salem County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:37 AM EDT until THU 8:25 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:36 AM EDT, Bergen County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

Almost all commuter rail service suspended in New York area

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Transportation
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - Devastating flooding triggered by the massive rainfall from Ida has disrupted transportation in the tristate New York City area Wednesday into Thursday.

All New Jersey Transit rail service is suspended except the Atlantic City Rail Line.

"All NJ TRANSIT light rail and buses are subject to suspensions, detours and delays due to widespread weather related issues," authorities said. "System-wide cross-honoring is in effect with NJ TRANSIT and private carrier bus and light rail."

Long Island Rail Road service is suspended on all lines between Penn Station and Jamaica and between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica, the MTA said. The Port Washington Branch is suspended, too.

The Metro-North Railroad isn't running, either. 

"Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Line service out of [Grand Central Terminal] is suspended. Customers are advised not to travel if possible," the MTA tweeted. "As more information becomes available we will notify you as soon as possible."

Runoff from the storm flooded subway stations, disrupting subway service, too.

RELATED: New York City subway flooding: Deluge halts trains, pours into stations

The NYPD and several other agencies advised motorists to get off and stay off the roads. Flooding brought traffic to a halt on several highways, including the FDR Drive.

"Due to flooding, expect delays in all major crossings and road closures," the NYPS said. "Stay off the roads and use public transportation if possible."

This is a developing story.

An LIRR train (File/FOX 5 NY)

