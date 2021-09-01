Almost all commuter rail service suspended in New York area

Devastating flooding triggered by the massive rainfall from Ida has disrupted transportation in the tristate New York City area Wednesday into Thursday.

All New Jersey Transit rail service is suspended except the Atlantic City Rail Line.

"All NJ TRANSIT light rail and buses are subject to suspensions, detours and delays due to widespread weather related issues," authorities said. "System-wide cross-honoring is in effect with NJ TRANSIT and private carrier bus and light rail."

Long Island Rail Road service is suspended on all lines between Penn Station and Jamaica and between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica, the MTA said. The Port Washington Branch is suspended, too.

The Metro-North Railroad isn't running, either.

"Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Line service out of [Grand Central Terminal] is suspended. Customers are advised not to travel if possible," the MTA tweeted. "As more information becomes available we will notify you as soon as possible."

Runoff from the storm flooded subway stations , disrupting subway service, too.

The NYPD and several other agencies advised motorists to get off and stay off the roads. Flooding brought traffic to a halt on several highways, including the FDR Drive.

"Due to flooding, expect delays in all major crossings and road closures," the NYPS said. "Stay off the roads and use public transportation if possible."

This is a developing story.

