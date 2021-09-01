'Large and extremely dangerous' tornadoes reported in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Heavy downpours and high winds triggered flash flooding and multiple tornado warnings as remnants of Ida impacted the region Wednesday.

The leftovers of Hurricane Ida began dumping heavy rainfall overnight Tuesday and will continue to do so through Wednesday night before the rain tapers off Thursday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service expect most of the region to receive anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of rain between Wednesday and Wednesday night, as steady rainfall moves in by mid-afternoon and persists through the evening.

Flash flood warnings have been issued for most of the counties throughout the region until 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Rain should end between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday.

Confirmed "large and extremely dangerous" tornadoes were located over Willow Grove, Washington Crossing in Pennsylvania and Woodbury, New Jersey. The National Weather Service said shortly after 7 p.m. a tornado was spotted in the Burlington area, getting ready to cross into southern Bucks County.

Tornado in Mullica Hill, New Jersey

Multiple videos sent to FOX 29 show a tornado on the ground in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County. FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce reports minor injuries were reported and several homes were destroyed.

"Just spoke with Harrison Township Mayor Lou Manzo about the devastating tornado that ripped through the Mullica Hill community and surrounding area tonight. We’re closely monitoring the situation and will do whatever is needed to support the response & recovery in the days ahead," Governor Phil Murphy tweeted Wednesday night.

Murphy declared that New Jersey will enter a State of Emergency effective immediately, allowing resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.

Severe storms lead to extensive damage in Oxford, Chester County

Pennsylvania State Trooper Kochka tweeted downed trees through southern Chester County as the storms started to move in around 4 p.m. Authorities are urging people to stay home until the storms and warnings pass.

High winds on Slate Hill Drive in Oxford, Chester County ripped off the siding of a large home. Photos show half the house completely exposed.

Floodwaters impact drivers in Fort Washington, Montgomery County

Video in Fort Washington shows cars driving through flooded streets with multiple trees down.

Creek overflows in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County

Video of Tookany Creek Glenside in Cheltenham Township shows floodwaters rushing onto the street.

Road closures:

In Philadelphia, Martin Luther King Drive and Kelly Drive are closed in both directions due to flooding.

The PA Turnpike is closed between the Downingtown Interchange 312 and Valley Forge Interchange 362, both east and westbound due to significant flooding.

Emergency responders sent to Bucks County

Governor Tom Wolf announced that emergency resources have been sent to Bucks County to provide support following severe flooding and tornadoes from the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida.

"This dangerous storm has brought severe weather to Southeastern Pennsylvania, which demands an immediate response," Gov. Wolf said. "This evening, National Guard high water vehicles, a PA-Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue water rescue team, and two swift water emergency response teams from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission have been dispatched to Bucks County to provide appropriate emergency support. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide state resources as quickly as possible."

