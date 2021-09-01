State of Emergency declared in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - As New Jersey was dealing with tornadoes, flooding, and power outages from a major storm, Governor Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency and said that he has connected with mayors from across the state.
He ured everyone to stay safe and know that "we will work tirelessly to rebuild and recover from this storm."
He said that there were more than 81,000 power outages across the state and climbing.
Murphy announced that state offices would open three hours late on Thursday due to storm issues.
All NJ Transit service was suspended across the state with the exception of the Atlantic City line.
All light rail and buses were also subject to suspensions, detours, and delays.
