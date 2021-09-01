State of Emergency declared in New Jersey

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM EDT, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:23 AM EDT until FRI 3:30 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 1:45 AM EDT, Suffolk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:13 PM EDT until THU 3:15 AM EDT, Suffolk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:42 AM EDT until FRI 6:53 AM EDT, Orange County, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:37 AM EDT until THU 8:25 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:38 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:36 AM EDT, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:19 AM EDT until FRI 8:45 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 12:25 AM EDT until THU 6:30 AM EDT, Nassau County, Queens County, Suffolk County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Morris County, Somerset County, Somerset County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:31 AM EDT until FRI 8:33 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:52 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:38 PM EDT until THU 2:45 AM EDT, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:29 PM EDT until FRI 11:36 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 9:43 PM EDT, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:30 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:54 PM EDT until THU 3:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County, Queens County, Richmond County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:01 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:06 AM EDT until THU 5:00 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:38 AM EDT until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 2:30 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Nassau County, Westchester County, Salem County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:20 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:06 PM EDT until FRI 2:36 PM EDT, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:52 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:05 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:49 AM EDT until SAT 3:20 AM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:47 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:05 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from WED 11:40 PM EDT until THU 2:45 AM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:22 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from THU 12:31 AM EDT until THU 3:00 AM EDT, Monmouth County, Ocean County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

State of Emergency declared in New Jersey

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
Caption: A photo captures historic flooding on Hamilton Street near New Jersey Railroad Avenue in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Photo by Nick Kurczewski article

A photo captures historic flooding on Hamilton Street near New Jersey Railroad Avenue in the Ironbound section of Newark, New Jersey on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Photo by Nick Kurczewski

NEW JERSEY - As New Jersey was dealing with tornadoes, flooding, and power outages from a major storm, Governor Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency and said that he has connected with mayors from across the state.

He ured everyone to stay safe and know that "we will work tirelessly to rebuild and recover from this storm."

He said that there were more than 81,000 power outages across the state and climbing.

Murphy announced that state offices would open three hours late on Thursday due to storm issues.

All NJ Transit service was suspended across the state with the exception of the Atlantic City line.

All light rail and buses were also subject to suspensions, detours, and delays.

RELATED:  ALL FLIGHTS SUSPENDED AT NEWARK LIBERTY DUE TO FLOODING

Newark Liberty International Airport Flooding

Newark Liberty International Airport Flooding (Mikey Brasi via Storyful)