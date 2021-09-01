All flights suspended at Newark airport amid flooding

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 6:22 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
39
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:13 PM EDT until THU 3:15 AM EDT, Suffolk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:46 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:30 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Warning
from WED 11:40 PM EDT until THU 2:45 AM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:53 PM EDT until SAT 12:14 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:36 AM EDT, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:45 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Morris County, Somerset County, Somerset County, Warren County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:52 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:31 AM EDT until FRI 8:33 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 12:15 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:38 PM EDT until THU 2:45 AM EDT, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:29 PM EDT until FRI 11:36 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:54 PM EDT until THU 3:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County, Queens County, Richmond County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:30 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:08 PM EDT until THU 12:30 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Nassau County, Westchester County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:20 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:06 PM EDT until FRI 2:36 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 11:11 PM EDT until THU 12:15 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Suffolk County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:31 PM EDT until FRI 11:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:45 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM EDT, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 1:25 AM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:05 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:52 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:01 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:47 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 2:30 AM EDT, Salem County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:37 AM EDT until THU 8:25 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:22 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

All flights suspended at Newark airport amid flooding

Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

Videos show tornado damage through New Jersey

Tropical Rainstorm Ida caused damage across New Jersey as it raced north through the state, bringing tornadoes, flooding, and heavy rain. Some areas are seeing up to 8 inches of rain from the former hurricane.

NEWARK, N.J. - Days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, states like New York and New Jersey more than 1,000 miles away were hit with major flooding, canceling flights and halting trains.

In Newark, New Jersey, residents posted video of streets covered in several feet of water, submerging cars. Video showed flood waters rushing through Newark Liberty International Airport. 

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado and social media posts showed homes reduced to rubble in Mullica Hill, a southern New Jersey county just outside Philadelphia.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the Newark airport, tweeted at 10:30 p.m. that all flights were suspended and all parking lots were closed due to severe flooding. All train service to the airport also was suspended.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in all of the state’s 21 counties, urging people to stay off the flooded roads.

Meanwhile, in New York City, residents posted videos on Twitter of flood waters pouring into the city’s underground subway system. 

New York transit authorities said multiple trains were disrupted due to "excessive water" entering the stations.

The MTA warned Wednesday night that subway service was extremely limited, if not even suspended, because of heavy rainfall and flooding across the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 
 