How much rain did we get from Storm Ida?

The storm dumped massive amounts of rain in just a few hours causing widespread flooding across New York and New Jersey.

Prospect Park in Brooklyn topped the list in New York City for rainfall totals with 8.8 inches of rain. Central Park got a total of 8.2 inches. The iconic Manhattan park also broke a record for the amount of rain that fell in one hour. 3.15 inches of rain fell between 8:51 p.m. and 9:51 p.m. That is, by far, the wettest hour ever recorded in New York City.

Sheepshead Bay saw 7.5 inches Battery Park in Lower Manhattan saw 6.3 inches.

Great Neck, on Long Island, saw 5.2 inches.

In New Jersey Ringwood saw 8.7" to top the list. West Milford was not far behind with 8.2" inches.

Somerset totaled 7.6 inches.

Paramus was also above 7 inches with a total of 7.2 inches.

Ransey saw 5.7 inches.

Connecticut had less rainfall but still had large amounts of rainfall.

Danbury topped the list with 5.1 inches.

Stamford had 2.9 inches and Greenwich totaled 2.9 inches.

Shelton had 2.3 inches and Darien saw 2.1 inches fall.

Here is a list of totals compiled by the National Weather Service for various spots in the tristate area.

Location Amount Time/Date Provider

...Connecticut...

...Fairfield County...

Stamford 6.91 in 0605 AM 09/02 AWS

Stamford 6.78 in 0600 AM 09/02 Unknown

Danbury 6.63 in 0606 AM 09/02 CWOP

Greenwich 6.19 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS

Bridgeport Airport 5.94 in 0552 AM 09/02 ASOS

Westport 5.94 in 0645 AM 09/02 CWOP

Fairfield 5.86 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP

Danbury 5.72 in 0606 AM 09/02 CWOP

3 N New Canaan 4.99 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS

Danbury Airport 4.64 in 0553 AM 09/02 ASOS

Ridgefield 3.90 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS

...Middlesex County...

Middletown 6.95 in 0610 AM 09/02 CWOP

Chester Center 2.7 WNW 6.46 in 0636 AM 09/02 COCORAHS

Westbrook 5.91 in 0601 AM 09/02 CWOP

Middlefield 5.06 in 0614 AM 09/02 AWS

3.3 N Moodus 3.67 in 0515 AM 09/02 HADS

...New Haven County...

Milford 6.50 in 0606 AM 09/02 CWOP

Hamden 5.72 in 0601 AM 09/02 CWOP

Guilford 5.55 in 0700 AM 09/02 CO-OP Observer

Meriden Airport 4.96 in 0553 AM 09/02 ASOS

New Haven 4.54 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS

New Haven Airport 4.53 in 0553 AM 09/02 ASOS

Wolcott 4.41 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS

Branford 4.38 in 0619 AM 09/02 AWS

New Haven 4.03 in 0650 AM 09/02 AWS

West Haven 2.31 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS

Cheshire 2.07 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP

...New London County...

Norwich 7.48 in 0600 AM 09/02 COCORAHS

East Lyme 7.36 in 0600 AM 09/02 COCORAHS

2 N Ledyard Center 6.45 in 0615 AM 09/02 Cocorahs

New London 5.72 in 0609 AM 09/02 CWOP

New London 4.93 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS

Groton Airport 3.64 in 0556 AM 09/02 ASOS

...New Jersey...

...Bergen County...

Waldwick 8.59 in 0600 AM 09/02 CWOP

Hasbrouck Heights 8.01 in 0609 AM 09/02 CWOP

New Milford 7.28 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS

Tenafly 7.26 in 0556 AM 09/02 CWOP

New Milford 7.23 in 0605 AM 09/02 AWS

Tenafly 7.22 in 0556 AM 09/02 CWOP

Teterboro 7.14 in 0635 AM 09/02 ASOS

Lodi 6.92 in 0600 AM 09/02 Unknown

Paramus 6.72 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS

Paramus 6.68 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS

Little Ferry 5.69 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS

River Vale 4.36 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS

Bogota 4.18 in 0619 AM 09/02 AWS

Mahwah 3.88 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS

...Essex County...

Newark 8.44 in 0624 AM 09/02 ASOS

Maplewood 8.16 in 0600 AM 09/02 Unknown

Essex Fells 7.08 in 0600 AM 09/02 Unknown

0.6 SW Caldwell 6.64 in 0545 AM 09/02 IFLOWS

West Caldwell 6.57 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP

West Orange 6.54 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP

Caldwell 6.20 in 0553 AM 09/02 ASOS

West Orange 6.02 in 0650 AM 09/02 URBANET

Glen Ridge 5.70 in 0614 AM 09/02 AWS

...Hudson County...

Harrison 8.61 in 0601 AM 09/02 CWOP

Harrison 6.77 in 0614 AM 09/02 URBANET

Kearny 6.70 in 0607 AM 09/02 CWOP

Jersey City 6.57 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS

1 ENE Jersey City 5.68 in 0620 AM 09/02 AWS

Hoboken 4.92 in 0607 AM 09/02 CWOP

...Passaic County...

Passaic 8.43 in 0603 AM 09/02 CWOP

Clifton 6.87 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS

West Milford 3.48 in 0545 AM 09/02 IFLOWS

...Union County...

Linden 6.72 in 0600 AM 09/02 AWOS

Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP v Expand

...New York...

...Bronx County...

Fordham 7.38 in 0620 AM 09/02 NYSM

Harlem 6.00 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS

...Kings County...

Brooklyn 7.76 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP

South Slope 7.01 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP

Prospect Park 5.87 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS

Dyker Heights 4.48 in 0610 AM 09/02 CWOP

...Nassau County...

Glen Head 4.87 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS

Oyster Bay 4.80 in 0600 AM 09/02 CWOP

East Hills 4.46 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS

Valley Stream 2.78 in 0606 AM 09/02 CWOP

Freeport 2.49 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS

North Massapequa 2.48 in 0606 AM 09/02 CWOP

...New York County...

Midtown Manhattan 7.49 in 0625 AM 09/02 NYSM

Central Park 7.19 in 0551 AM 09/02 ASOS

Battery Park 4.56 in 0650 AM 09/02 AWS

...Orange County...

Vails Gate 5.74 in 0606 AM 09/02 CWOP

Montgomery Airport 5.65 in 0554 AM 09/02 AWOS

Otisville 5.25 in 0620 AM 09/02 NYSM

...Queens County...

Flushing 6.90 in 0558 AM 09/02 COCORAHS

NYC/La Guardia 6.89 in 0635 AM 09/02 ASOS

Kew Garden Hills 5.77 in 0625 AM 09/02 NYSM

Beechhurst 3.90 in 0607 AM 09/02 CWOP

NYC/JFK Airport 2.77 in 0551 AM 09/02 ASOS

...Richmond County...

Staten Island 8.92 in 0600 AM 09/02 CWOP

College of Staten Island 8.31 in 0620 AM 09/02 NYSM

Eltingville 5.78 in 0600 AM 09/02 CWOP

...Rockland County...

Suffern 5.03 in 0615 AM 09/02 NYSM

New City 4.14 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS

Pomona 3.56 in 0620 AM 09/02 AWS

...Suffolk County...

East Setauket 6.86 in 0647 AM 09/02 CWOP

Miller Place 6.69 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP

Centereach 6.63 in 0600 AM 09/02 COCORAHS

Miller Place 6.14 in 0606 AM 09/02 CWOP

Stony Brook 6.03 in 0650 AM 09/02 NYSM

Saint James 5.02 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP

Stony Brook 3.77 in 0602 AM 09/02 CWOP

Southold 3.72 in 0615 AM 09/02 NYSM

Smithtown 3.23 in 0601 AM 09/02 CWOP

Montauk Airport 3.20 in 0554 AM 09/02 ASOS

Islip 2.63 in 0608 AM 09/02 ASOS

Upton 2.40 in 0800 AM 09/02 Official NWS Obs

East Hampton 2.38 in 0555 AM 09/02 AWOS

Melville 2.18 in 0609 AM 09/02 CWOP

West Islip 2.15 in 0609 AM 09/02 CWOP

Farmingdale Airport 2.01 in 0553 AM 09/02 ASOS

Westhampton Airport 1.73 in 0553 AM 09/02 ASOS

...Westchester County...

1 N Mount Kisco 8.46 in 0400 AM 09/02 Public

New Rochelle 7.79 in 0605 AM 09/02 AWS

New Rochelle 7.12 in 0545 AM 09/02 CWOP

Tarrytown 6.97 in 0607 AM 09/02 CWOP

Tarrytown 6.94 in 0607 AM 09/02 CWOP

Armonk 6.78 in 0608 AM 09/02 CWOP

Ossining 6.44 in 0608 AM 09/02 CWOP

White Plains Airport 6.16 in 0556 AM 09/02 ASOS

Pleasantville 6.12 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS

Eastchester 6.06 in 0614 AM 09/02 AWS

Elmsford 4.92 in 0649 AM 09/02 AWS

Shrub Oak 4.57 in 0600 AM 09/02 COOP

New York Flood links:

Ida triggers devastating tornadoes, flooding in NJ and NY

Tornadoes and other storm damage reported in New Jersey

Almost all commuter rail service suspended in NY area

De Blasio declares State of Emergency in NYC due to historic flooding

State of Emergency declared in New Jersey

NYC power outages spike as NWS declares city's 1st flash flood emergency

Hurricane Ida remnants spawn flooding, tornadoes in Northeast

'Large and extremely dangerous' tornadoes reported in Penn. and NJ

Staten Island Costco parking lot underwater, stranding shoppers

DEADLY FLOODING: Bodies pulled, others rescued in NYC, NJ storm waters

Advertisement

Rainfall totals in NY, NJ, and CT