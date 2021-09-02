How much rain did we get from Storm Ida?

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 10:45 AM EDT, Warren County
35
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 3:01 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 1:39 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 5:39 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:49 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 5:57 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:29 PM EDT until FRI 11:36 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM EDT until FRI 5:33 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:23 AM EDT, Bergen County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:01 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Ulster County
Flood Warning
from THU 3:52 AM EDT until THU 1:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:23 AM EDT until FRI 3:30 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:47 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:20 PM EDT, Orange County, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:36 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:48 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:52 AM EDT until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:20 AM EDT until SAT 6:01 AM EDT, Morris County
Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Kings County, Putnam County, Queens County, Queens County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:24 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:24 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:23 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Salem County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Mercer County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:52 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flood Warning
from THU 3:53 AM EDT until THU 1:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:49 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
Rip Current Statement
from THU 3:50 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County

How much rain did we get from Storm Ida?

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY

New York City flooding

The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought very heavy rainfall to the New York City area, triggering flash floods.

NEW YORK - The storm dumped massive amounts of rain in just a few hours causing widespread flooding across New York and New Jersey.

Prospect Park in Brooklyn topped the list in New York City for rainfall totals with 8.8 inches of rain.  Central Park got a total of 8.2 inches.  The iconic Manhattan park also broke a record for the amount of rain that fell in one hour.  3.15 inches of rain fell between 8:51 p.m. and 9:51 p.m.  That is, by far, the wettest hour ever recorded in New York City.

Sheepshead Bay saw 7.5 inches  Battery Park in Lower Manhattan saw 6.3 inches.

Great Neck, on Long Island, saw 5.2 inches.

In New Jersey Ringwood saw 8.7" to top the list.  West Milford was not far behind with 8.2" inches.

Somerset totaled 7.6 inches.

Paramus was also above 7 inches with a total of 7.2 inches.

Ransey saw 5.7 inches.

Connecticut had less rainfall but still had large amounts of rainfall.

Danbury topped the list with 5.1 inches.

Stamford had 2.9 inches and Greenwich totaled 2.9 inches.

Shelton had 2.3 inches and Darien saw 2.1 inches fall.

Bergen County flooding

The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought heavy winds and drenching rain to New Jersey on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Video from Bergen County shows water flooding streets, train tracks, a train station, and businesses; some drivers abandoned their cars on Route 17. (Video by The Associated Press)

Here is a list of totals compiled by the National Weather Service for various spots in the tristate area.

Location                     Amount    Time/Date       Provider

...Connecticut...

...Fairfield County...
Stamford                     6.91 in   0605 AM 09/02   AWS
Stamford                     6.78 in   0600 AM 09/02   Unknown
Danbury                      6.63 in   0606 AM 09/02   CWOP
Greenwich                    6.19 in   0615 AM 09/02   AWS
Bridgeport Airport           5.94 in   0552 AM 09/02   ASOS
Westport                     5.94 in   0645 AM 09/02   CWOP
Fairfield                    5.86 in   0605 AM 09/02   CWOP
Danbury                      5.72 in   0606 AM 09/02   CWOP
3 N New Canaan               4.99 in   0615 AM 09/02   AWS
Danbury Airport              4.64 in   0553 AM 09/02   ASOS
Ridgefield                   3.90 in   0610 AM 09/02   AWS

...Middlesex County...
Middletown                   6.95 in   0610 AM 09/02   CWOP
Chester Center 2.7 WNW       6.46 in   0636 AM 09/02   COCORAHS
Westbrook                    5.91 in   0601 AM 09/02   CWOP
Middlefield                  5.06 in   0614 AM 09/02   AWS
3.3 N Moodus                 3.67 in   0515 AM 09/02   HADS

...New Haven County...
Milford                      6.50 in   0606 AM 09/02   CWOP
Hamden                       5.72 in   0601 AM 09/02   CWOP
Guilford                     5.55 in   0700 AM 09/02   CO-OP Observer
Meriden Airport              4.96 in   0553 AM 09/02   ASOS
New Haven                    4.54 in   0615 AM 09/02   AWS
New Haven Airport            4.53 in   0553 AM 09/02   ASOS
Wolcott                      4.41 in   0610 AM 09/02   AWS
Branford                     4.38 in   0619 AM 09/02   AWS
New Haven                    4.03 in   0650 AM 09/02   AWS
West Haven                   2.31 in   0610 AM 09/02   AWS
Cheshire                     2.07 in   0605 AM 09/02   CWOP

...New London County...
Norwich                      7.48 in   0600 AM 09/02   COCORAHS
East Lyme                    7.36 in   0600 AM 09/02   COCORAHS
2 N Ledyard Center           6.45 in   0615 AM 09/02   Cocorahs
New London                   5.72 in   0609 AM 09/02   CWOP
New London                   4.93 in   0615 AM 09/02   AWS
Groton Airport               3.64 in   0556 AM 09/02   ASOS

...New Jersey...

...Bergen County...
Waldwick                     8.59 in   0600 AM 09/02   CWOP
Hasbrouck Heights            8.01 in   0609 AM 09/02   CWOP
New Milford                  7.28 in   0615 AM 09/02   AWS
Tenafly                      7.26 in   0556 AM 09/02   CWOP
New Milford                  7.23 in   0605 AM 09/02   AWS
Tenafly                      7.22 in   0556 AM 09/02   CWOP
Teterboro                    7.14 in   0635 AM 09/02   ASOS
Lodi                         6.92 in   0600 AM 09/02   Unknown
Paramus                      6.72 in   0615 AM 09/02   AWS
Paramus                      6.68 in   0610 AM 09/02   AWS
Little Ferry                 5.69 in   0615 AM 09/02   AWS
River Vale                   4.36 in   0615 AM 09/02   AWS
Bogota                       4.18 in   0619 AM 09/02   AWS
Mahwah                       3.88 in   0615 AM 09/02   AWS

...Essex County...
Newark                       8.44 in   0624 AM 09/02   ASOS
Maplewood                    8.16 in   0600 AM 09/02   Unknown
Essex Fells                  7.08 in   0600 AM 09/02   Unknown
0.6 SW Caldwell              6.64 in   0545 AM 09/02   IFLOWS
West Caldwell                6.57 in   0605 AM 09/02   CWOP
West Orange                  6.54 in   0605 AM 09/02   CWOP
Caldwell                     6.20 in   0553 AM 09/02   ASOS
West Orange                  6.02 in   0650 AM 09/02   URBANET
Glen Ridge                   5.70 in   0614 AM 09/02   AWS

...Hudson County...
Harrison                     8.61 in   0601 AM 09/02   CWOP
Harrison                     6.77 in   0614 AM 09/02   URBANET
Kearny                       6.70 in   0607 AM 09/02   CWOP
Jersey City                  6.57 in   0615 AM 09/02   AWS
1 ENE Jersey City            5.68 in   0620 AM 09/02   AWS
Hoboken                      4.92 in   0607 AM 09/02   CWOP

...Passaic County...
Passaic                      8.43 in   0603 AM 09/02   CWOP
Clifton                      6.87 in   0615 AM 09/02   AWS
West Milford                 3.48 in   0545 AM 09/02   IFLOWS

...Union County...
Linden                       6.72 in   0600 AM 09/02   AWOS

Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP v

Expand

...New York...

...Bronx County...
Fordham                      7.38 in   0620 AM 09/02   NYSM
Harlem                       6.00 in   0610 AM 09/02   AWS

...Kings County...
Brooklyn                     7.76 in   0605 AM 09/02   CWOP
South Slope                  7.01 in   0605 AM 09/02   CWOP
Prospect Park                5.87 in   0610 AM 09/02   AWS
Dyker Heights                4.48 in   0610 AM 09/02   CWOP

...Nassau County...
Glen Head                    4.87 in   0610 AM 09/02   AWS
Oyster Bay                   4.80 in   0600 AM 09/02   CWOP
East Hills                   4.46 in   0615 AM 09/02   AWS
Valley Stream                2.78 in   0606 AM 09/02   CWOP
Freeport                     2.49 in   0610 AM 09/02   AWS
North Massapequa             2.48 in   0606 AM 09/02   CWOP

...New York County...
Midtown Manhattan            7.49 in   0625 AM 09/02   NYSM
Central Park                 7.19 in   0551 AM 09/02   ASOS
Battery Park                 4.56 in   0650 AM 09/02   AWS

...Orange County...
Vails Gate                   5.74 in   0606 AM 09/02   CWOP
Montgomery Airport           5.65 in   0554 AM 09/02   AWOS
Otisville                    5.25 in   0620 AM 09/02   NYSM

...Queens County...
Flushing                     6.90 in   0558 AM 09/02   COCORAHS
NYC/La Guardia               6.89 in   0635 AM 09/02   ASOS
Kew Garden Hills             5.77 in   0625 AM 09/02   NYSM
Beechhurst                   3.90 in   0607 AM 09/02   CWOP
NYC/JFK Airport              2.77 in   0551 AM 09/02   ASOS

...Richmond County...
Staten Island                8.92 in   0600 AM 09/02   CWOP
College of Staten Island     8.31 in   0620 AM 09/02   NYSM
Eltingville                  5.78 in   0600 AM 09/02   CWOP

...Rockland County...
Suffern                      5.03 in   0615 AM 09/02   NYSM
New City                     4.14 in   0610 AM 09/02   AWS
Pomona                       3.56 in   0620 AM 09/02   AWS

...Suffolk County...
East Setauket                6.86 in   0647 AM 09/02   CWOP
Miller Place                 6.69 in   0605 AM 09/02   CWOP
Centereach                   6.63 in   0600 AM 09/02   COCORAHS
Miller Place                 6.14 in   0606 AM 09/02   CWOP
Stony Brook                  6.03 in   0650 AM 09/02   NYSM
Saint James                  5.02 in   0605 AM 09/02   CWOP
Stony Brook                  3.77 in   0602 AM 09/02   CWOP
Southold                     3.72 in   0615 AM 09/02   NYSM
Smithtown                    3.23 in   0601 AM 09/02   CWOP
Montauk Airport              3.20 in   0554 AM 09/02   ASOS
Islip                        2.63 in   0608 AM 09/02   ASOS
Upton                        2.40 in   0800 AM 09/02   Official NWS Obs
East Hampton                 2.38 in   0555 AM 09/02   AWOS
Melville                     2.18 in   0609 AM 09/02   CWOP
West Islip                   2.15 in   0609 AM 09/02   CWOP
Farmingdale Airport          2.01 in   0553 AM 09/02   ASOS
Westhampton Airport          1.73 in   0553 AM 09/02   ASOS

...Westchester County...
1 N Mount Kisco              8.46 in   0400 AM 09/02   Public
New Rochelle                 7.79 in   0605 AM 09/02   AWS
New Rochelle                 7.12 in   0545 AM 09/02   CWOP
Tarrytown                    6.97 in   0607 AM 09/02   CWOP
Tarrytown                    6.94 in   0607 AM 09/02   CWOP
Armonk                       6.78 in   0608 AM 09/02   CWOP
Ossining                     6.44 in   0608 AM 09/02   CWOP
White Plains Airport         6.16 in   0556 AM 09/02   ASOS
Pleasantville                6.12 in   0610 AM 09/02   AWS
Eastchester                  6.06 in   0614 AM 09/02   AWS
Elmsford                     4.92 in   0649 AM 09/02   AWS
Shrub Oak                    4.57 in   0600 AM 09/02   COOP

New York Flood links:

Ida triggers devastating tornadoes, flooding in NJ and NY

Tornadoes and other storm damage reported in New Jersey

Almost all commuter rail service suspended in NY area

De Blasio declares State of Emergency in NYC due to historic flooding

State of Emergency declared in New Jersey

NYC power outages spike as NWS declares city's 1st flash flood emergency

Hurricane Ida remnants spawn flooding, tornadoes in Northeast

'Large and extremely dangerous' tornadoes reported in Penn. and NJ

Staten Island Costco parking lot underwater, stranding shoppers

DEADLY FLOODING: Bodies pulled, others rescued in NYC, NJ storm waters

Rainfall totals in NY, NJ, and CT