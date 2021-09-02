How much rain did we get from Storm Ida?
NEW YORK - The storm dumped massive amounts of rain in just a few hours causing widespread flooding across New York and New Jersey.
Prospect Park in Brooklyn topped the list in New York City for rainfall totals with 8.8 inches of rain. Central Park got a total of 8.2 inches. The iconic Manhattan park also broke a record for the amount of rain that fell in one hour. 3.15 inches of rain fell between 8:51 p.m. and 9:51 p.m. That is, by far, the wettest hour ever recorded in New York City.
Sheepshead Bay saw 7.5 inches Battery Park in Lower Manhattan saw 6.3 inches.
Great Neck, on Long Island, saw 5.2 inches.
In New Jersey Ringwood saw 8.7" to top the list. West Milford was not far behind with 8.2" inches.
Somerset totaled 7.6 inches.
Paramus was also above 7 inches with a total of 7.2 inches.
Ransey saw 5.7 inches.
Connecticut had less rainfall but still had large amounts of rainfall.
Danbury topped the list with 5.1 inches.
Stamford had 2.9 inches and Greenwich totaled 2.9 inches.
Shelton had 2.3 inches and Darien saw 2.1 inches fall.
Here is a list of totals compiled by the National Weather Service for various spots in the tristate area.
Location Amount Time/Date Provider
...Connecticut...
...Fairfield County...
Stamford 6.91 in 0605 AM 09/02 AWS
Stamford 6.78 in 0600 AM 09/02 Unknown
Danbury 6.63 in 0606 AM 09/02 CWOP
Greenwich 6.19 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS
Bridgeport Airport 5.94 in 0552 AM 09/02 ASOS
Westport 5.94 in 0645 AM 09/02 CWOP
Fairfield 5.86 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP
Danbury 5.72 in 0606 AM 09/02 CWOP
3 N New Canaan 4.99 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS
Danbury Airport 4.64 in 0553 AM 09/02 ASOS
Ridgefield 3.90 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS
...Middlesex County...
Middletown 6.95 in 0610 AM 09/02 CWOP
Chester Center 2.7 WNW 6.46 in 0636 AM 09/02 COCORAHS
Westbrook 5.91 in 0601 AM 09/02 CWOP
Middlefield 5.06 in 0614 AM 09/02 AWS
3.3 N Moodus 3.67 in 0515 AM 09/02 HADS
...New Haven County...
Milford 6.50 in 0606 AM 09/02 CWOP
Hamden 5.72 in 0601 AM 09/02 CWOP
Guilford 5.55 in 0700 AM 09/02 CO-OP Observer
Meriden Airport 4.96 in 0553 AM 09/02 ASOS
New Haven 4.54 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS
New Haven Airport 4.53 in 0553 AM 09/02 ASOS
Wolcott 4.41 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS
Branford 4.38 in 0619 AM 09/02 AWS
New Haven 4.03 in 0650 AM 09/02 AWS
West Haven 2.31 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS
Cheshire 2.07 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP
...New London County...
Norwich 7.48 in 0600 AM 09/02 COCORAHS
East Lyme 7.36 in 0600 AM 09/02 COCORAHS
2 N Ledyard Center 6.45 in 0615 AM 09/02 Cocorahs
New London 5.72 in 0609 AM 09/02 CWOP
New London 4.93 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS
Groton Airport 3.64 in 0556 AM 09/02 ASOS
...New Jersey...
...Bergen County...
Waldwick 8.59 in 0600 AM 09/02 CWOP
Hasbrouck Heights 8.01 in 0609 AM 09/02 CWOP
New Milford 7.28 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS
Tenafly 7.26 in 0556 AM 09/02 CWOP
New Milford 7.23 in 0605 AM 09/02 AWS
Tenafly 7.22 in 0556 AM 09/02 CWOP
Teterboro 7.14 in 0635 AM 09/02 ASOS
Lodi 6.92 in 0600 AM 09/02 Unknown
Paramus 6.72 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS
Paramus 6.68 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS
Little Ferry 5.69 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS
River Vale 4.36 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS
Bogota 4.18 in 0619 AM 09/02 AWS
Mahwah 3.88 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS
...Essex County...
Newark 8.44 in 0624 AM 09/02 ASOS
Maplewood 8.16 in 0600 AM 09/02 Unknown
Essex Fells 7.08 in 0600 AM 09/02 Unknown
0.6 SW Caldwell 6.64 in 0545 AM 09/02 IFLOWS
West Caldwell 6.57 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP
West Orange 6.54 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP
Caldwell 6.20 in 0553 AM 09/02 ASOS
West Orange 6.02 in 0650 AM 09/02 URBANET
Glen Ridge 5.70 in 0614 AM 09/02 AWS
...Hudson County...
Harrison 8.61 in 0601 AM 09/02 CWOP
Harrison 6.77 in 0614 AM 09/02 URBANET
Kearny 6.70 in 0607 AM 09/02 CWOP
Jersey City 6.57 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS
1 ENE Jersey City 5.68 in 0620 AM 09/02 AWS
Hoboken 4.92 in 0607 AM 09/02 CWOP
...Passaic County...
Passaic 8.43 in 0603 AM 09/02 CWOP
Clifton 6.87 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS
West Milford 3.48 in 0545 AM 09/02 IFLOWS
...Union County...
Linden 6.72 in 0600 AM 09/02 AWOS
...New York...
...Bronx County...
Fordham 7.38 in 0620 AM 09/02 NYSM
Harlem 6.00 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS
...Kings County...
Brooklyn 7.76 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP
South Slope 7.01 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP
Prospect Park 5.87 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS
Dyker Heights 4.48 in 0610 AM 09/02 CWOP
...Nassau County...
Glen Head 4.87 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS
Oyster Bay 4.80 in 0600 AM 09/02 CWOP
East Hills 4.46 in 0615 AM 09/02 AWS
Valley Stream 2.78 in 0606 AM 09/02 CWOP
Freeport 2.49 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS
North Massapequa 2.48 in 0606 AM 09/02 CWOP
...New York County...
Midtown Manhattan 7.49 in 0625 AM 09/02 NYSM
Central Park 7.19 in 0551 AM 09/02 ASOS
Battery Park 4.56 in 0650 AM 09/02 AWS
...Orange County...
Vails Gate 5.74 in 0606 AM 09/02 CWOP
Montgomery Airport 5.65 in 0554 AM 09/02 AWOS
Otisville 5.25 in 0620 AM 09/02 NYSM
...Queens County...
Flushing 6.90 in 0558 AM 09/02 COCORAHS
NYC/La Guardia 6.89 in 0635 AM 09/02 ASOS
Kew Garden Hills 5.77 in 0625 AM 09/02 NYSM
Beechhurst 3.90 in 0607 AM 09/02 CWOP
NYC/JFK Airport 2.77 in 0551 AM 09/02 ASOS
...Richmond County...
Staten Island 8.92 in 0600 AM 09/02 CWOP
College of Staten Island 8.31 in 0620 AM 09/02 NYSM
Eltingville 5.78 in 0600 AM 09/02 CWOP
...Rockland County...
Suffern 5.03 in 0615 AM 09/02 NYSM
New City 4.14 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS
Pomona 3.56 in 0620 AM 09/02 AWS
...Suffolk County...
East Setauket 6.86 in 0647 AM 09/02 CWOP
Miller Place 6.69 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP
Centereach 6.63 in 0600 AM 09/02 COCORAHS
Miller Place 6.14 in 0606 AM 09/02 CWOP
Stony Brook 6.03 in 0650 AM 09/02 NYSM
Saint James 5.02 in 0605 AM 09/02 CWOP
Stony Brook 3.77 in 0602 AM 09/02 CWOP
Southold 3.72 in 0615 AM 09/02 NYSM
Smithtown 3.23 in 0601 AM 09/02 CWOP
Montauk Airport 3.20 in 0554 AM 09/02 ASOS
Islip 2.63 in 0608 AM 09/02 ASOS
Upton 2.40 in 0800 AM 09/02 Official NWS Obs
East Hampton 2.38 in 0555 AM 09/02 AWOS
Melville 2.18 in 0609 AM 09/02 CWOP
West Islip 2.15 in 0609 AM 09/02 CWOP
Farmingdale Airport 2.01 in 0553 AM 09/02 ASOS
Westhampton Airport 1.73 in 0553 AM 09/02 ASOS
...Westchester County...
1 N Mount Kisco 8.46 in 0400 AM 09/02 Public
New Rochelle 7.79 in 0605 AM 09/02 AWS
New Rochelle 7.12 in 0545 AM 09/02 CWOP
Tarrytown 6.97 in 0607 AM 09/02 CWOP
Tarrytown 6.94 in 0607 AM 09/02 CWOP
Armonk 6.78 in 0608 AM 09/02 CWOP
Ossining 6.44 in 0608 AM 09/02 CWOP
White Plains Airport 6.16 in 0556 AM 09/02 ASOS
Pleasantville 6.12 in 0610 AM 09/02 AWS
Eastchester 6.06 in 0614 AM 09/02 AWS
Elmsford 4.92 in 0649 AM 09/02 AWS
Shrub Oak 4.57 in 0600 AM 09/02 COOP
