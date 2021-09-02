NYC flooding: Staten Island Costco parking lot underwater, stranding shoppers

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM EDT, Warren County
40
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:23 AM EDT until FRI 3:30 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 12:13 AM EDT until THU 1:45 AM EDT, Suffolk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:13 PM EDT until THU 3:15 AM EDT, Suffolk County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:30 AM EDT, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:42 AM EDT until FRI 6:53 AM EDT, Orange County, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:37 AM EDT until THU 8:25 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:38 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:36 AM EDT, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:19 AM EDT until FRI 8:45 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 12:25 AM EDT until THU 6:30 AM EDT, Nassau County, Queens County, Suffolk County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Morris County, Somerset County, Somerset County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:31 AM EDT until FRI 8:33 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:52 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:38 PM EDT until THU 2:45 AM EDT, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:29 PM EDT until FRI 11:36 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 9:43 PM EDT, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:30 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 11:54 PM EDT until THU 3:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County, Queens County, Richmond County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:01 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:06 AM EDT until THU 5:00 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:20 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 2:30 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Nassau County, Westchester County, Salem County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:52 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:06 PM EDT until FRI 2:36 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:45 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:05 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:49 AM EDT until SAT 3:20 AM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:47 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:05 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from WED 11:40 PM EDT until THU 2:45 AM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:22 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from THU 12:31 AM EDT until THU 3:00 AM EDT, Monmouth County, Ocean County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

NYC flooding: Staten Island Costco parking lot underwater, stranding shoppers

By Austin Williams
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Staten Island
FOX TV Digital Team

Video shows Staten Island Costco parking lot underwater

Video showed heavy rains leaving the Staten Island Costco parking lot flooded by what appeared to be several feet of water. Credit: NYJuve

NEW YORK - New York City faced a deluge of flash flooding Wednesday night triggered by the remnants of Hurricane Ida — halting trains, shutting down an airport and stranding straphangers and shoppers in multiple areas. 

Video showed heavy rains leaving the Staten Island Costco parking lot flooded by what appeared to be several feet of water. 

RELATED: All flights suspended at Newark airport amid flooding

In a video captured by a customer at the Costco, a large truck can be seen slowly driving by, halfway submerged in the flash flood. 

The dramatic footage of the Costco parking lot showed onlookers on their phones as dozens of cars appeared trapped nearly underwater. 

"Just trying to shop at costco," wrote the person who posted the video. 

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado and social media posts showed homes reduced to rubble in Mullica Hill, a southern New Jersey county just outside Philadelphia. Other video showed water rushing through Newark Liberty International Airport as the storm moved into New York on Wednesday night.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said roughly 5,300 residents were without power close to midnight after remnants of Hurricane Ida blasted the Northeast with heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes. 


 