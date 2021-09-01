De Blasio declares State of Emergency in NYC due to historic flooding

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a State of Emergency after torrential rains brought by the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought historic levels of flooding across New York City and the Tri-state area.

"I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight. We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," de Blasio tweeted Wednesday night. "Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done. If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t."

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy also declared a State of Emergency throughout the state, asking residents to stay home, stay off the roads and stay safe.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado and video on social media showed homes reduced to rubble in Mullica Hill, a southern New Jersey county just outside Philadelphia. Another video showed water rushing through Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, tweeted at 10:30 p.m. that all flights were suspended and all parking lots were closed due to severe flooding. All train service to the airport also was suspended.

The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches of rain in New York’s Central Park in one hour, far surpassing the 1.94 inches that fell in one hour during Tropical Storm Henri on the night of Aug. 22, which was believed at the time to be the most ever recorded in the park.

The Metro-North Railroad is currently suspended due to the storm, along with the Long Island Rail Road, which has suspended service on all lines between Penn Station and Jamaica, and between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica. The Port Washington branch is also suspended.

All NJ Transit rail service has been suspended due to the storm as well.

