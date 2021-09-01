NYC power outages spike as NWS declares city's 1st flash flood emergency

Thousands reported power outages in New York City amid a flash flood emergency declared by the National Weather Service Wednesday night — the first such advisory for the city, according to the agency.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said roughly 5,300 residents were without power close to midnight after remnants of Hurricane Ida blasted the Northeast with heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes.

"We’re keeping our eyes on our power grid. We’ve seen about 5,300 customers without power. We expect the rain to stop in the next few hours. But until then, again, if you’re not inside, get inside," the mayor wrote on his Twitter account.

The entire region was battered with heavy winds, drenching rains and at least one tornado Wednesday as the storm battered Pennsylvania and New Jersey, collapsing the roof of a U.S. Postal Service building and threatening to overrun a dam on the way.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado and social media posts showed homes reduced to rubble in Mullica Hill, a southern New Jersey county just outside Philadelphia. Other video showed water rushing through Newark Liberty International Airport as the storm moved into New York on Wednesday night.

The severe weather prompted de Blasio to declare a state of emergency in the city Wednesday night.

"We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," De Blasio wrote on Twitter.

The National Weather Service reported that it was the first time the agency has issued a Flash Flood Emergency in the history of the city.

A flash flood warning was issued for most of the city as the remnants of the storm blew into the tri-state area.

The MTA warned Wednesday night that subway service was extremely limited, if not even suspended, because of heavy rainfall and flooding across the region.

Videos from straphangers showed flood waters rushing into subway stations, halting trains and stranding passengers.