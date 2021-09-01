Tornado and storm damage images posted on social media

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 6:22 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Tornado Watch
from WED 12:41 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:45 PM EDT, Richmond County, Sullivan County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Orange County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:00 PM EDT until FRI 1:49 AM EDT, Bergen County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM EDT, Salem County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 11:45 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:58 PM EDT until WED 11:45 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 12:15 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:51 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Putnam County, Queens County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:13 PM EDT until FRI 4:10 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from WED 4:04 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:01 AM EDT until FRI 6:10 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:02 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 AM EDT until FRI 12:38 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 PM EDT until THU 9:32 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:01 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 8:15 PM EDT until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

Tornado and storm damage images posted on social media

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY

Funnel cloud in southwestern NJ

A large funnel cloud formed in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, on Sept. 1, 2021, amid a tornado warning for the area as the remnants of Hurricane Ida continued to impact the northeastern United States. Twitter user @dylansantiago6 posted this video showing what could be a tornado. (Credit: @dylansantiago6 via Storyful)

NEW YORK - People have been posting dramatic images on social media of the storm that is hitting the New York City region on Wednesday.  Please note that FOX5NY has not been able to independently validate all of the social media posts in this breaking news story.

A reporter who covers the Philadelphia Eagles posted a photo of the damage in Mullica Hill as night fell.

Twitter user @jjbowen89 posted this video of what the user described as a tornado on the ground in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

User @Steveroth21 shoed a home in Mullica Hill that appeared to be ripped apart.

User @jimmydssugarbby said that a possible tornado passed through Wenonah, New Jersey.  They showed video of trees down outside of their home.

The Neptune Township Police Department in New Jersey warned that downed power lines had forced the closure of Green Grove Rd. between RT 66 and Jumping Brook Road.