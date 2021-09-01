Tornado and storm damage images posted on social media

People have been posting dramatic images on social media of the storm that is hitting the New York City region on Wednesday. Please note that FOX5NY has not been able to independently validate all of the social media posts in this breaking news story.

A reporter who covers the Philadelphia Eagles posted a photo of the damage in Mullica Hill as night fell.

Twitter user @jjbowen89 posted this video of what the user described as a tornado on the ground in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

User @Steveroth21 shoed a home in Mullica Hill that appeared to be ripped apart.

User @jimmydssugarbby said that a possible tornado passed through Wenonah, New Jersey. They showed video of trees down outside of their home.

The Neptune Township Police Department in New Jersey warned that downed power lines had forced the closure of Green Grove Rd. between RT 66 and Jumping Brook Road.