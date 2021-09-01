Ida threatens to dump large amounts of rain across region; Tornado Watches in NJ

Ida is starting to dump rain across the New York City region and it could bring flooding and the threat of tornadoes.

After hitting the United States as a Category 4 hurricane, the storm is now a tropical depression. The National Weather Service is expecting 3-6 inches of rain in the region with locally higher amounts possible.

Rainfall rates could hit 2 inches an hour at some point.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially near the coast. The biggest threat for tornadoes was expected to be Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Tornado Watches were posted in New Jersey for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Glouchester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, and Warren counties until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upstate, a Flash Flood Warning was issued for Southwestern Sullivan County until 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

At 1 p.m. radar indicated heavy rain across the area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had fallen by early afternoon. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in an hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches were possible in that area. The National Weather Service warned that flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in that area.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the rest of the New York City region until 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The highest rainfall amounts were expected to be in areas of Northeast New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley, and Southern Connecticut.

Abnormally wet conditions so far this summer have resulted in higher than normal streamflow and water tables, which elevates the flash flood threat.

The MTA was prepping for possible flooding of the New York City subway system. Crews were being put into flood-prone locations to monitor the situation. Direct sewer connections were inspected and street vents were covered at six key locations.

New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available to engage in damage assessment, response, and restoration efforts across the state. Department of Public Service staff will track the utilities' work throughout the storm event and will ensure utilities shift the appropriate staffing to the regions anticipated to be impacted the most.

In Pennsylvania, Emergency officials rushed to evacuate about 3,000 people below a dam near Johnstown on Wednesday after hours of heavy rains triggered plans to ensure the safety of downstream residents.

Cambria County emergency management director and 911 center head Art Martynuska said the water level at the Wilmore dam reached the height that required evacuation. The Hinckston Run Dam was also being monitored and may require evacuation, Martynuska said.

Wilmore dam "has reached the stage where the emergency action plan has called for us to mandate an evacuation in the inundation areas downstream from the dam," Martynuska said. Both dams are a few miles from Johnstown. Evacuees were being taken to a nearby high school with help from the Red Cross, National Guard, local transit authority and school transportation services.

There have also been other minor evacuations in Cambria County, Martynuska said.

Pennsylvanians were being drenched by downpours and bracing for high winds as the remnants of Hurricane Ida plowed through the state, inundating creeks, streams and rivers.

"Please, if you can stay home today, please stay home," Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Harrisburg. He warned that urban, river and flash flooding were expected through Thursday.

"The best thing all of us can do right now is to stay home and stay safe," Wolf said.



The risk for flash flooding across most of New Jersey was classified as moderate through Thursday.

A Gale Warning was posted for the Jersey shore, New York City, and the coasts of Long Island.

The forecast is not welcome to some areas of New Jersey that had to deal with flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Henri less than 2 weeks ago.

According to the National Weather Service, as much as 4-8 inches of rain fell across much of the center of the state, with small pockets receiving 7-10 inches.

Middlesex County was especially hard hit. The small town of Jamesburg had nearly 10 inches of rain, causing widespread flooding and rescue crews using boats to evacuate people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.