How much rain did we get from Henri?

Tropical Storm Henri dumped an absolutely torrential amount of rainfall on the tri-state area with more on the way for Sunday night and Monday. And the rain broke a record in New York City.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Henri was expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, and northeast Pennsylvania Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 12 inches.

In New York City, Brooklyn received 7.82 inches of rain, with Manhattan getting more than 5 inches and Staten Island receiving a little over 3 inches.

According to the National Weather Service, Henri made Saturday the rainiest day in New York City since 2014, with the majority of the 4.45 inches of rain falling over a 2-hour period. In just one hour, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. in Central Park, 1.94 inches of rain fell, making it the wettest hour on record for the city.

Large parts of New Jersey have already received 5 inches of rain, with Cranbury particularly hard-hit. The Middlesex County township received an astonishing 8.91 inches of rain, followed by Jersey City at 5.78 inches. Farmingdale and Clifton both also received over 5 inches of rain.

Totals in Connecticut were not as dramatically high, however. New London received the most rainfall, getting 3.70 inches, while Durham received 2.27 inches. Stamford received just over an inch of rain. But rain was still falling across the state.

A Flash Flood warning has been issued until 8:45 p.m. for the entire New York City metropolitan, Nassau County, and northern New Jersey area as Henri continues to slowly move towards northwestern Massachusetts.