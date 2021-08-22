Henri brings nearly 10 inches of rain, heavy flooding to Central NJ

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:56 PM EDT until TUE 11:26 PM EDT, Somerset County
16
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Monmouth County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:16 AM EDT until MON 11:00 PM EDT, Bergen County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:17 PM EDT until SUN 7:15 PM EDT, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:44 PM EDT until SUN 5:45 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:51 PM EDT until SUN 8:45 PM EDT, Bronx County, Orange County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Rip Current Statement
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:07 PM EDT until SUN 9:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 1:53 PM EDT until SUN 6:00 PM EDT, Morris County
Rip Current Statement
until MON 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Middlesex County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

Henri brings nearly 10 inches of rain, heavy flooding to Central NJ

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
Middlesex County
FOX 5 NY

Henri to continue to bring heavy rain across region

Some parts of our area are already reaching 8-9 inches of rain, with more on the way as Tropical Storm Henri slowly moves out of our area.

NEW JERSEY - Bands of heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains and cars, flooding roads and homes in central New Jersey as Tropical Storm Henri lashed the region on Sunday.   Middlesex County was especially hard hit.

According to the National Weather Service, as much as 4-8 inches of rain have fallen across much of the center of the state, with small pockets receiving 7-10 inches in some areas. 

Multiple posts on social media showed examples of severe, sudden flash flooding caused by the storm.

On Sunday afternoon, FOX 5 NY Weather showed that radar estimated rainfall in Jamesburg, New Jersey was 9.7" with more rain falling.

In a Facebook post, the Jamesburg Fire Department said they had been responding to multiple calls since  5 a.m. Sunday, including reports of flooding, a house fire, and alarms.

Meanwhile, in Helmetta in Middlesex County, peopled on several roads were ordered to evacuate.  Displaced residents were being directed to Spotswood High School as a temporary shelter. Drivers were being asked to stay away from the area of Railroad Avenue, John Street, and Main Street while crews continue to work to ensure residents' safety. 

Credit: Melrose Hose Company #1 via Facebook

Some residents had to be rescued from their homes via boat as the floodwaters rose.  There were 150 people reportedly rescued via boats due to floodwaters.

Further north, Newark saw its own flooding issues, especially in low-lying areas.

According to the National Weather Service, northern Monmouth, Middlesex and southeastern Somerset Counties remained under a flood warning until 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon, as many creeks and streams in the area were flooding or near to doing so.

Officials reminded drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles. 

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters | Get the Fox 5 Weather App

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy told News 12NJ that the storm in the state had so far been a rain event but "a big rain event." He said the state had been spared very windy conditions although the winds may pick up later. "It’s a good day to stay home," he said, urging people to stay off the roads.