Newark water rescues in Henri flooding

Rescue crews had to pull drivers and passengers out of cars in Newark as they got trapped in high waters from Tropical Storm Henri.

Many drivers were caught in underpasses, which collected large amounts of water as several inches of rain fell Saturday night into Sunday.

Emergency crews were seen wading up to cars with rafts to ferry people to safer areas.

Tropical Storm Henri hit the coast of Rhode Island Sunday afternoon, packing high winds that knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and bands of rain that led to flash flooding from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

The first thunderstorms bringing what could be up to half a foot of rain arrived late Saturday, and flash flooding began in some areas overnight. Bands of heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains and drivers plowed through foot-deep water in a few spots in New York City, and Newark and Hoboken, New Jersey.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy told News 12NJ that the storm in the state had so far been a rain event but "a big rain event." He said the state had been spared very windy conditions although the winds may pick up later. "It’s a good day to stay home," he said, urging people to stay off the roads.