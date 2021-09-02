DEADLY FLOODING: Bodies pulled, others rescued in NYC, NJ storm waters

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until THU 10:45 AM EDT, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:22 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:23 AM EDT, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:49 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 3:01 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:52 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flood Warning
from THU 3:53 AM EDT until THU 1:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 5:57 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:29 PM EDT until FRI 11:36 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:23 AM EDT until FRI 3:30 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM EDT until FRI 5:33 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:20 PM EDT, Orange County, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:47 PM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Warren County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:01 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:31 AM EDT until FRI 8:33 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flood Warning
from THU 3:52 AM EDT until THU 1:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 9:43 PM EDT, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:36 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Nassau County, Putnam County, Queens County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:52 AM EDT until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from THU 5:01 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Fairfield County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:20 AM EDT until SAT 6:01 AM EDT, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:24 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Mercer County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:23 AM EDT until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Salem County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 1:39 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 5:39 PM EDT, Hunterdon County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:55 AM EDT until THU 7:45 AM EDT, Suffolk County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:38 AM EDT until THU 7:30 AM EDT, Nassau County, Queens County, Suffolk County
Rip Current Statement
from THU 3:50 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County

DEADLY FLOODING: Bodies pulled, others rescued in NYC, NJ storm waters

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Jamaica
FOX 5 NY

New York City flooding

The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought very heavy rainfall to the New York City area, triggering flash floods.

NEW YORK - Devastating flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida lead to at least eight deaths in New York City and New Jersey.

The NYPD responded to multiple calls of flooding across the city late Wednesday into early Thursday where at least seven people were killed. At least one person was dead in New Jersey. Many more were rescued.

A 50-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a two-year-old child were found dead inside a house at 44-60 64th Street in Maspeth, Queens. Police responded to a 911 call about flooding at the home at about 10 p.m. Wednesday where they discovered the bodies. Their identities were not yet released.

At about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, the NYPD responded to flooding at 61-20 Grand Central Parkway in Rego Park, Queens where they found a 48-year-old woman unconscious. She was taken to Forest Hills Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

New York City Subway Station Flooded

The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought flash flooding to New York City’s subway stations on September 1, inundating platforms and disrupting train services. Credit: Paul Warner via Storyful

At about 11:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a flooding condition at 90-11 183 Street in Jamaica, Queens. Cops discovered a 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man unconscious. The woman was rushed to Queens General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not released.

At about 11:30 p.m., police discovered a 66-year-old man dead within a flooded house at 491 Ridgewood Avenue in Cypress Hill, Brooklyn. His name was not released pending family notification.

And, in New Jersey, at least one person was killed.  Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told news outlets that someone died in the city after being submerged in their car.

Flooding along the Passaic River

The Passaic River flooded roads in Little Falls, N.J.

Early Thursday morning, the NYPD tweeted photos of the rescue of a disabled man and his dog stranded in three feet of water inside a basement.

New York City and New Jersey were slammed with torrential rains and extreme flooding that began Wednesday afternoon and continued through Thursday morning.

"We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said while declaring a state of emergency in New York City late Wednesday.

