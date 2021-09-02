4 dead in flooded Elizabeth, NJ apartment complex

Four people were found dead in a flooded apartment in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Thursday morning. The causes of deaths were not immediately available.

It happened in an area of homes and mid-rise apartment buildings on Irvington Ave.

A city spokesperson says that a 72-year-old woman and her 71-year-old husband were found dead along with their 38-year-old son and a 33-year-old female neighbor.

A fifth person was also reported dead at the same complex but that information was wrong and police later confirmed that only 4 people had died.

The fire headquarters is right across the street and was completely flooded Wednesday night. Firefighters located the bodies.

Fire and police were going door-to-door Thursday doing wellness checks. At least dozens of families have been displaced in that area.

Officials are checking nearby schools to see what is suitable for use as a temporary shelter.

MORE COVERAGE:

Ida triggers devastating tornadoes, flooding in NJ and NY

Tornadoes and other storm damage reported in New Jersey

Almost all commuter rail service suspended in NY area

De Blasio declares State of Emergency in NYC due to historic flooding

State of Emergency declared in New Jersey

NYC power outages spike as NWS declares city's 1st flash flood emergency

Hurricane Ida remnants spawn flooding, tornadoes in Northeast

'Large and extremely dangerous' tornadoes reported in Penn. and NJ

Staten Island Costco parking lot underwater, stranding shoppers

DEADLY FLOODING: Bodies pulled, others rescued in NYC, NJ storm waters

Rainfall totals in NY, NJ, and CT

Advertisement

This story has been updated to reflect that 4 people died.