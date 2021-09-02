Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

4 dead in flooded Elizabeth, NJ apartment complex

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Elizabeth
FOX 5 NY

NEW JERSEY - Four people were found dead in a flooded apartment in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Thursday morning.  The causes of deaths were not immediately available.

It happened in an area of homes and mid-rise apartment buildings on Irvington Ave.

A city spokesperson says that a 72-year-old woman and her 71-year-old husband were found dead along with their 38-year-old son and a 33-year-old female neighbor.

A fifth person was also reported dead at the same complex but that information was wrong and police later confirmed that only 4 people had died.

The fire headquarters is right across the street and was completely flooded Wednesday night.  Firefighters located the bodies.

Fire and police were going door-to-door Thursday doing wellness checks.  At least dozens of families have been displaced in that area.

Officials are checking nearby schools to see what is suitable for use as a temporary shelter.

This story has been updated to reflect that 4 people died.